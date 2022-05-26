Hamble Classics Regatta open for Early-Bird entries

The 7th Hamble Classics Regatta on 10 and 11 September 2022 is now open for entries

Co-hosted by Hamble River Sailing Club organising the racing, and the Royal Air Force Yacht Club will be the onshore venue.

With racing for Classic Racers, Cruisers and Dayboats, the International Metre classes, Old Gaffers, Spirit of Tradition Yachts and Classic One-Designs.

Aa unique feature is the Concours d’Elegance Awards in five categories, for Best Yacht, Most Authentic, Best Spirit of Tradition, Best GRP, and new this year, ’Spirit of Racing’ to recognise classic yachts modified to remain competitive in the contemporary racing fleet.

The Notice of Race and Yacht Eligibility are available to download with online entry ready for Early-Bird entries at – https://hambleclassics.co.uk

Supported by Spinlock, Classic Marine, the Elephant Boatyard, Performance Rigging, OneSails, Blakes & Taylors, the Sandeman Yacht Company and Salcombe Distilling Co., also welcomed this year is Walcon Marine.