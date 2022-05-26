Yachting World Dayboat Open Meeting at Bosham

Bosham SC Yachting World Dayboat Open Meeting was held in spectacular conditions on Chichester Harbour.

One Bosham crew dominated the 16 strong fleet. Nigel and Isabel Russell stepped into their newly acquired boat and proceeded to win all four races in a convincing fashion, counting three points after discard.

They were followed in second place, by another crew new to Dayboats, Richard and Laura Lewis in a borrowed a boat put together a consistent series finishing with 8 points..

In third place were Simon Veysey and Judy Roberts on 9 points.

The original design of the class dates back to 1949. And whilst not originally intended to be raced, with its weighted centreboard and moderate sail area, the boat particularly appeals to mixed crews and has proved ideally suited for estuary, open water and inland harbour sailing.

The Bosham fleet was established over 20 years ago and has grown steadily, and is now one of the largest fleets in the country.

Yachting World Day Boat Open – Final

1st 614 Nigel Russell and Isabelle Russell -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 618 Richard Lewis and Laura Lewis 4 -5 2 2 – – 8 pts

3rd 651 Simon Veysey and Judy Roberts 2 3 -6 4 – – 9 pts

4th 475 Paul Dewing and Katie Prentice -10 8 4 5 – – 17 pts

5th 654 Tom Prower and Gillian Kennett/Nick Stride 7 6 5 -17 – – 18 pts

6th 664 Timothy Wilcock and Gerry Wilcock -17 7 7 7 – – 21 pts

7th 666 Martin Windebank and Bill Mathers 11 -17 9 3 – – 23 pts

8th 566 Kenneth Baker and Helen Evans 9 -10 8 6 – – 23 pts

9th 677 Simon Bullingham and Georgina Bullingham 5 2 -17 17 – – 24 pts

10th 678 Peter Hewitt and Michael Hewitt 3 4 -17 17 – – 24 pts

11th 674 Barry Colgate and Jan Colgate 8 9 -10 9 – – 26 pts

12th 597 David MacFarlane and Paul Hocking -17 17 3 8 – – 28 pts

13th 640 Mark Ross and Susan Ross 6 11 -17 17 – – 34 pts

14th 535 John Mullan and John Mullan Sr -17 17 11 10 – – 38 pts

15th 652 Ian Norman and Arabella Northey 12 -17 17 17 – – 46 pts

16th 615 John Fletcher and Bob Trembath -17 17 17 17 – – 51 pts