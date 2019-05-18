Star Europeans – Damage limitation order of the day

Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Frederico Melo made up for their bad fortune yesterday, when they broke their mast, to take the win in Friday’s only race. But it will be one that many will wish to forget.

The win moves them into second place overall, just two points behind championships leaders Robert Scheidt and Henry Boening of Brazil, who top of the leaderboard after they discard today’s UFD.

In third place are Italy’s Diego Negri and Frithjof Kleen who finished in 12 Friday and now have an 11 point gap to Kusznierewicz and Melo.



Also scoring a UFD were: George Szabo (USA); Eric Doyle (USA); Guido Gallinaro (ITA); Hubert Merkelbach (GER); Tibor Tenke (HUN); and Davide Leardini (ITA).

Even those who escaped the flag suffered, including another finish outside the top 20 for Paul Cayard (USA) and Arthur Lopez whose 28th today sees them drop to sixth overall.

While many of the top names had a bad day, it was a moment to shine for some of the less well-known sailors competing alongside the legends.

Austrian lake sailors, Florian Raudaschl and Michael Fischer leading the fleet by a decent margin at the end of the first lap, reveling on the more familiar conditions, they finished fourth. They are 36th overall.

Britain’s Ante Razmilovic and BrianHammersley are in 30th place.

Star European Championship – Leaders after 6 races (90 entries)

1st BRA Robert Scheidt Henry Boening – – 14 pts

2nd POL Mateusz Kusznierewicz Frederico Melo – – 16 pts

3rd ITA Diego Negri Frithjof Kleen – – 27 pts

4th USA Eric Doyle Payson Infelise – – 30 pts

5th SWE Fredrik Lööf Brian Fatih – – 32 pts

6th USA Paul Cayard Arthur Lopes – – 41 pts

7th ITA Roberto Benamati Alberto Ambrosini 46 – – pts

8th FRA Xavier Rohart Pierre-Alexis Ponsot – – 48 pts

9th NOR Eivind Melleby Joshua Revkin – – 57 pts

10th ITA Silvio Santoni Sergio Lambertenghi – – 61 pts

