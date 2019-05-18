49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans – Actions speak louder than words

Saturday is the final day of fleet racing to decide who will contest the Volvo 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 European Medal Races on Sunday.

Just ten crews from each of the three gold fleets will get to contest the Medal Races that decide the 2019 European Champions for these three Olympic classes.

In this pre-Olympic year the triple championship has brought the world’s best Olympic 49er skiff and Nacra multihull sailors to the 2012 London Olympic sailing venue based at WPNSA on Portland, UK.

Over 200 boats have been racing this past week and today is the final chance to make the top ten, which for some nations is the cut-off for their Tokyo 2020 selection criteria.

So for some today will see the end of their Olympic hopes, for others the medal races on Sunday will be the point where ‘Actions speak louder than words’.

For the British Sailing Team members their are two targets this weekend . . . To win a European title and to lock-in selection for Team GB at Tokyo 2020, and that Olympic slot could be the more important thing on their mind as they go afloat today.

Follow the Live broadcast from the event here on Sailweb.

NOTE: Racing is currently postponed until 12:55 as we await the wind.



