Third European Title for Giles Scott

Giles Scott added a third Finn European Championship title to his trophy cabinet and looks set to gain selection for Tokyo 2020.

Scott finished the ten-boat medal race last – but with his only rival for the title, Zsombor Berecz, only able to cross the line one place ahead in ninth, victory was assured.

Andy Maloney from New Zealand won the medal race to finish second overall, while Berecz, the reigning world champion, won bronze.

“It’s amazing to win my third European title, I’m really happy,” said Scott, “The medal race entailed Zsombor and I going at it a little bit – we had a bit of a match race which was good fun. Fortunately I managed to get the better of him.”

Defending champion Ed Wright, finished the regatta in 10th while fellow Brit Henry Wetherell was 28th.

In the U23 European Championship, Joan Cardona took the title after sailing an excellent week and finished as top Spanish sailor, and just two places short of securing a Tokyo place.

Second place went to Henry Wetherell, from Britain with Theuninck dropping to third.

Final results (medal race in brackets)

1st GBR 41 Giles SCOTT 48 pts (10)

2nd NZL 61 Andy MALONEY 52 pts (1)

3rd HUN 40 Zsombor BERECZ 61 pts (9)

4th ARG 48 Facundo OLEZZA 84 pts (2)

5th NED 89 Nicholas HEINER 97 pts (8)

6th TUR 21 Alican KAYNAR 98 pts (3)

7th BRA 109 Jorge ZARIF 111 pts (4)

8th NZL 24 Josh JUNIOR 111 pts (6)

9th NOR 1 Anders PEDERSEN 112 pts (5)

10th GBR 11 Edward WRIGHT 114 pts (7)

Full results available here

