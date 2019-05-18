World Sailing Meeting – RS:X in trouble, RS Aero and 470 move on

World Sailing’s Equipment Committee met on Saturday 18 May at the Mid-Year Meeting in London with the Equipment to be used at the Paris 2024 Olympics top of the agenda.

In something of an upset, the committee turned down the verdict of the Board of Directors to retain the RS:X, and instead proposed that World Sailing’s ruling Council “seek new equipment” as the outcome of the re-evaluation and to conduct sea trials against an updated set of criteria.

The committee also proposed the International Kiteboarding Association Formula Kite Class as the equipment for the mixed kiteboard event.

For the Men’s and Women’s One Person Dinghy replacement, although the RS Aero and Laser were the recommendations from the Evaluation Panel, the Equipment Committee were able to vote for all four options.

In the end, nine members voted in favour of the RS Aero, three for the Laser with one abstention. The D-Zero and Melges 14 did not receive a vote.

Due to the RS Aero having a majority of the votes in the first round, it was approved as the Equipment Committee recommendation to Council for the Men’s and Women’s One Person Dinghy for Paris 2024.

For the Mixed Two Person Dinghy spot the Equipment Committee recommended the 470 to the World Sailing’s Council for selection.

All of the Equipment Committee recommendations will now be put to World Sailing’s Council on Sunday 19 May.

The Council will discuss and debate the recommendations before deciding on whether to approve, reject or defer. If Council rejects the recommendation, it will conduct its own ballot process to decide on the equipment.

Any changes to the Regulations that Council makes must also be ratified by our Annual General Meeting in November.

With regard to the controvertial Mixed Two Person Offshore Keelboat and the Urgent Submission M01-19 from the Board which proposes a new way forward with the procedure for selecting the Equipment.

The Equipment Committee approved the recommendation with the same amendment proposed from the Board – a date amendment from 2019 to 2020 for Equipment that meets key criteria.

The Council meeting will commence at 09:00 BST on Sunday 19 May.