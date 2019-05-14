470 Europeans – French snatch Women’s Title

Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz of France won the medal race to clinch the women’s 2019 470 European Championship title.

Britain’s Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre took the silver and Afrodite Zegers and and Lobke Berkhout of Holland the bronze.

Racing was delayed waiting for enough breeze to arrive.

In the men’s European championship, Sweden’s Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom took the European title.

Siver went to Kevin Peponnet and Jeremie Mion of France, and the bronze to Jordi Xammer and Nicolas Rodriuez of Spain.

The men’s Open overall championship victory went to Australia’s Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan, who also won the medal race.

Full results available here