470 Europeans Cut to the Medal Races

Too much wind in San Remo for the penultimate day of the 470 Europeans, so on Tuesday the Top 10 competitors move straight to the medal races.

This is good news for Britain’s Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre who lead the women’s championship by five points, but not good news for Luke Patience and Chris Grub who finish outside the top 10 in 14th.

Mills and McIntyre will have to ensure that they keep their closest rivals, Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz of France, and Spain’s Silvia Mas Depares and Patricia Cantero behind them.

In the men’s championship Australia’s Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan have a seven point lead over Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom of Sweden.

With Jordi Xammer and Nicolas Rodriuez of Spain also in for a podium finish.

International 470 – Women, leading positions after 6 races

1st GBR 1 Hannah MILLS and Eilidh MCINTYRE – – 13 pts

2nd FRA 9 Camille LECOINTRE and Aloise RETORNAZ – – 18 pts

3rd ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO REINA – – 24 pts

4th NED 11 Afrodite ZEGERS and Lobke BERKHOUT – – 27 pts

5th POL 11 Agnieszka SKRZYPULEC and Jolanta OGAR – – 30 pts

6th ISR 11 Noya BAR-AM and Shahar TIBI – – 36 pts

7th ISR 311 Gil COHEN and Noa LASRY – – 39 pts

8th GER 24 Nadine BOEHM and Ann-Christin GOLIASS – – 42 pts

9th AUS 5 Nia JERWOOD and Monique DEVRIES – – 43 pts

10th GRE 216 Maria BOZI and Rafailina KLONARIDOU – – 43 pts

International 470 – Men, leading positions after 6 races

1st AUS 11 Mathew BELCHER and Will RYAN – – 6 pts

2nd SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTRÖM – – 13 pts

3rd ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolas RODRIGUEZ – – 19 pts

4th GRE 1 Panagiotis MANTIS and Pavlos KAGIALIS – – 21 pts

5th AUT 1 David BARGEHR and Lukas MÄHR – – 24 pts

6th NZL 1 Paul SNOW-HANSEN and Daniel WILLCOX – – 27 pts

7th GER 11 Simon DIESCH and Philipp AUTENRIETH – – 29 pts

8th SWE 350 Carl-Fredrik Fock FOCK and Marcus DACKHAMMAR – – 30 pts

9th TUR 890 Deniz CINAR and Ates CINAR – – 30 pts

10th FRA 27 Kevin PEPONNET and Jeremie MION – – 31 pts

Full results available here