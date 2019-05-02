HM King Juan Carlos Trophy – Normal service is resumed

Day 2 of racing at the 24th HM King Juan Carlos Trophy in Cascais, saw a new leader, Scotland’s Grant Gordon, crewed by Ruairidh Scott, James Williamson and Alex Warren.

With the day 1 leader, the Japanese Yanmar Team of Peter Gilmour, sidelined by the sinking of their boat on its return to the marina on Wednesday, Grant Gordon takes a two point lead ahead of the Russian team of Anatoly Loginov, with Vadim Statsenko and Alexander Shalagin.

In third place is Monaco’s Jens Rathsack with Frederico Melo and Diogo Pereira.

All three of these teams profited by the discard removing their double-digit opening race score.

Winner of the first race (R3) was the French team of Gery Trentesaux, with Eric Brezellec, Jean Queveau and Christian Ponthieu, ahead of Jens Rathsack, with Grant Gordon taking third.

The second race of the day was a win for Switzerland’s Hugo Stenbeck, with Martin Westerdahl and Bernardo Freitas.

Martin Payne’s Mars took second with Anatoly Loginovin in third.

Just prior to the start of racing all attention was on the recovery of Peter Gilmour’s Team Yanmar JPN56 following her sinking after yesterday’s race.

Excellent work by the club staff, Pedro Andrade of 8th Dimension Racing and a professional dive team saw her rapidly recovered.

Fortunately the boat had come off virtually unscathed and Gilmour has confirmed that they will be back with the fleet Friday.

The 2019 Dragon European Cup circuit comprises four regattas plus a Grand Final.

This event is the second, with the Dragon Grand Prix Germany, Kuhlungsborn (3-6 July) and the Dragon Grand Prix Spain, Palma de Mallorca (11-14 November) to follow.

The Grand Final takes place in Palma on 15 and 16 November 2019.

Dragon – HM King Juan Carlos Trophy after 4 races, 1 discard

1st GBR820 Grant Gordon 12 1 3 7 – – 11 pts

2nd RUS27 Anatoly Loginov 20 3 7 3 – – 13 pts

3rd MON2 Jens Rathsack 11 6 2 6 – – 14 pts

4th POR84 Pedro Rebelo de Andrade 5 8 6 4 – – 15 pts

5th SUI311 Hugo Stenbeck 3 23 12 1 – – 16 pts

6th NED412 Pieter Heerema 7 2 16 8 – – 17 pts

7th GBR769 Martin Payne 18 13 4 2 – – 19 pts

8th RUS76 Dmitry Samokhin 2 21 9 9 – – 20 pts

9th FRA420 Stephane Baseden 4 12 5 BFD30 – – 21 pts

10th ESP71 Javier Scherk 8 4 11 13 – – 23 pts

11th FRA428 Gery Trentesaux 19 7 1 DSQ30 – – 27 pts

12th RUS34 Vasily Senatorov 6 11 20 10 – – 27 pts

13th POR83 Pedro Mendes Leal 14 14 UFD30 5 – – 33 pts

14th GER1205 Otto Pohlmann 10 DNF30 13 12 – – 35 pts

15th JPN56 Peter Gilmour 1 5 DNC30 DNC30 – – 36 pts

16th IRL201 Martyin Byrne 15 10 21 14 – – 39 pts

17th SUI315 Rennie Miller 9 17 14 DNF30 – – 40 pts

18th POR56 Miguel Magalhães 16 16 DSQ30 11 – – 43 pts

19th POR47 Manuel Rocha 13 DNF30 17 17 – – 47 pts

20th BEL82 Xavier Vanneste 29 22 8 20 – – 50 pts

21st POR58 Henrique Costa e Silva 22 DNF30 10 19 – – 51 pts

22nd RUS35 Viktor Fogelson 28 9 UFD30 16 – – 53 pts

23rd NED411 Charlotte ten Wolde 24 15 15 BFD30 – – 54 pts

24th POR66 Pedro Beckert 27 18 18 18 – – 54 pts

25th BEL88 Guy Celis 23 DNF30 19 15 – – 57 pts

26th BEL83 Peter De Gryse 17 24 22 BFD30 – – 63 pts

27th POR81 Jahvarn Knight 21 25 23 21 – – 65 pts

28th IRL206 Jonathan Bourke 26 20 24 22 – – 66 pts

29th POR50 Diogo Diniz 25 19 25 23 – – 67 pts

