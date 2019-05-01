French Olympic Sailing Week – Day 3

Day 3 of qualification racing at the French Olympic Sailing Week in Hyères and decision day for the split to gold and silver fleets.

The target now will be to make the Top Ten cut-off for the Medal races at the weekend.

British Sailing team competitors are in the top 10 in the men’s Laser, and both the men and women’s RS:X events after Wednesday’s racing.

In the women’s RS:X Yunxiu Lu of China stormed back with a 2,1,1 scoreline to take a one point lead.

Charline Picon of France drops to second and Peina Chen of China is in third place.

Marta Maggette of Italy is in fourth and Britian’s Emma Wilson moves into fifth, with Bryony Shaw having a tough day and now in eighth place overall and Saskia Sills is in 15th place.

In the men’s RS:X Mattia Camboni of Italy has an 18 point lead, despite his countryman Dan Benedette taking another two races wins.

Thomas Goyard of France moves into third place.

Britain’s Kieren Holmes-Martin moves into fifth place, and Tom Squires had his best day to jump up to eighth. Matt Barton is now in 12th and Andy Brown 13th.

In the women’s Radial, Britain’s Alison Young had her best day (6,6) and is now 11th after six races.

Finland’s Tuula Tenkanen has a four point lead ahead of Maria Erdi of Hungary, with Paige Railey of the USA in third and Emma Plassschaert of Belgium now fourth.

Australia’s Matt Wearn won both of his flight races to take a two point lead ahead of Sam Meech of New Zealand.

In third place is Luke Elliott and fourth Tom Burton.

Disaster for Britain’s Lorenzo Chiavarni who was black flagged in his second race and drops to 15th overall.

Nick Thompson (3,11) continues his rise, now in eighth, tied on points with with Michael Beckett, and in tenth is Elliot Hanson.

Laser Men – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (69 entries)

1st AUS 199015 WEARN Matthew 6 pts

2nd NZL 216175 MEECH Sam 8 pts

3rd AUS 215612 ELLIOTT Luke 10 pts

4th AUS 199012 BURTON Tom ( 17 pts

5th AUS 214418 FINN Alexander 20 pts

6th NZL 214437 GAUTREY George 22 pts

7th FRA 213932 BERNAZ Jean Baptiste 25 pts

8th GBR 211921 THOMPSON Nick 30 pts

9th GBR 210139 BECKETT Michael 30 pts

10th GBR 215685 HANSON Elliot 32 pts

RS:X Women – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (30 entries)

1st CHN 7 LU Yunxiu – – 22 pts

2nd FRA 4 PICON Charline – – 23 pts

3rd CHN 81 CHEN Peina – – 31 pts

4th ITA 157 MAGGETTI Marta – – 44 pts

5th GBR 7 WILSON Emma – – 53 pts

6th ISR 32 SPYCHAKOV Katy – – 61 pts

7th ISR 7 MORRIS Maya – – 67 pts

8th GBR 94 SHAW Bryony – – 76 pts

9th ISR 19 DRIHAN Noy – – 78 pts

10th RUS 1 ELFUTINA Stefaniya – – 80 pts

RS:X Men – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (48 entries)

1st ITA 88 CAMBONI Mattia – – 19 pts

2nd ITA 60 BENEDETTI Daniele – – 37 pts

3rd FRA 3 GOYARD Thomas – – 40 pts

4th POL 82 MYSZKA Piotr – – 49 pts

5th GBR 926 HOLMES-MARTIN Kieran – – 62 pts

6th POL 28 FURMANSKI Radoslaw – – 80 pts

7th CHN 1 BI Kun – – 90 pts

8th GBR 931 SQUIRES Tom – – 92 pts

9th CHN 10 GAO Mengfan – – 99 pts

10th CHN 25 LI Tao – – 107 pts

Radial Women – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (50 entries)

1st FIN 212072 TENKANEN Tuula – – 12 pts

2nd HUN 211551 ERDI Maria – – 16 pts

3rd USA 214458 RAILEY Paige – – 24 pts

4th BEL 211552 PLASSCHAERT Emma – – 37 pts

5th ARG 213977 FALASCA Lucia – – 41 pts

6th TUR 215399 GUZEL Ecem – – 47 pts

7th POL 210786 BARWINSKA AGATA – – 50 pts

8th SUI 211842 JAYET MAUD – – 54 pts

9th AUS 208546 STRANSKY Mara – – 60 pts

10th BEL 211553 CARLIER Maité – – 70 pts

11th GBR 206251 YOUNG Alison – – 71 pts

Full results available here