French Olympic Sailing Week – Day 2

Second day of qualification racing for the four Olympic classes at the French Olympic Sailing Week in Hyères.

After three more races for the women’s RS:X, Charline Picon of France takes the lead with a three point advantage over Peina Chen of China.

A win in the second race put Yunxiu Lu of China in third, with Marta Maggette of Italy winning the final race to tie for fourth on 27 points with Britain’s Bryony Shaw. Emma Wilson moves up to sixth and Saskia Sills is in 19th place.

In the men’s RS:X Mattia Camboni of Italy takes a massive 15 point lead ahead of Poland’s Piotr Myszka,

Overnight leader Mengfan Gao of China slumped to eighth place.

Also a big winner was Italy’s Dan Benedette taking the first two race wins, and finishing third behind Gao in the final race of the day. He moves into contention with 33 points in third overall.

Britain’s Kieren Holmes-Martin moves up into seventh place, finishing the day with a 13 ,4, 5 scoreline. Matt Barton is now in 13th, Andy Brown 16th and Tom Squires is 17th.

A new leader in the women’s Radial event where Finland’s Tuula Tenkanen won both races and has a two point lead ahead of Maria Erdi of Hungary.

Paige Railey of the USA drops her UFD to move into third placeand only two points off the leader.

A slightly better day for Britain’s Alison Young (16,14) to move up to 24th overall (from 32nd).

The men’s Laser fleet were the last to finish and they were the only ones affected by the wind dropping with both fleets having their second races abandoned.

After three races, but now with a discard, Sam Meech of New Zealand keeps his lead ahead of the Aussie chasing pack. Where Matt Wearn is in second, Tom Burton is third.

Britain’s Lorenzo Chiavarni moves into sixth place with Michael Beckett in seventh place, and after Nick Thompson won his race he jumps from 24th to ninth overall.

Laser Men – Leaders after 3 races, 1 discard (69 entries)

1st NZL 216175 MEECH Sam 1 1 9 – – 2 pts

2nd AUS 199015 WEARN Matthew 7 1 2 – – 3 pts

3rd AUS 199012 BURTON Tom 4 3 1 – – 4 pts

4th AUS 214418 FINN Alexander 6 4 2 – – 6 pts

5th AUS 215612 ELLIOTT Luke 3 8 3 – – 6 pts

6th GBR 216159 CHIAVARINI Lorenzo Brando 12 4 3 – – 7 pts

7th GBR 210139 BECKETT Michael 8 5 6 – – 11 pts

8th SUI 210211 MERCERON Eliot 5 6 7 – – 11 pts

9th GBR 211921 THOMPSON Nick 11 15 1 – – 12 pts

10th USA 206051 BUCKINGHAM Charlie 10 8 4 – – 12 pts

Radial Women – Leaders after 4 races (50 entries)

1st FIN 212072 TENKANEN Tuula 17 6 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd HUN 211551 ERDI Maria 1 4 11 5 – – 10 pts

3rd USA 214458 RAILEY Paige UFD 1 3 7 – – 11 pts

4th ARG 213977 FALASCA Lucia 14 5 2 12 – – 19 pts

5th GRE 216184 KARACHALIOU Vasileia 2 32 6 18 – – 26 pts

6th CRO 213363 VOROBEVA Elena 42 13 10 3 – – 26 pts

7th POL 210786 BARWINSKA AGATA 47 8 5 13 – – 26 pts

8th BEL 211552 PLASSCHAERT Emma 5 22 26 2 – – 29 pts

9th TUR 215399 GUZEL Ecem 4 15 15 34 – – 34 pts

10th AUS 208546 STRANSKY Mara 37 12 14 8 – – 34 pts

RS:X Men – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (48 entries)

1st ITA 88 CAMBONI Mattia 2 1 3 3 2 1 – – 9 pts

2nd POL 82 MYSZKA Piotr 6 6 33 4 3 7 – – 26 pts

3rd ITA 60 BENEDETTI Daniele 21 15 13 1 1 3 – – 33 pts

4th CHN 12 YE Bing 4 14 4 10 17 2 – – 34 pts

5th FRA 3 GOYARD Thomas 9 2 11 6 14 6 – – 34 pts

6th POL 28 FURMANSKI Radoslaw 3 3 9 7 34 12 – – 34 pts

7th GBR 926 HOLMES-MARTIN Kieran 8 5 23 13 4 5 – – 35 pts

8th CHN 10 GAO Mengfan 1 21 1 19 6 23 – – 48 pts

9th ITA 78 EVANGELISTI Matteo 10 12 2 17 39 8 – – 49 pts

10th CHN 25 LI Tao 5 11 6 21 15 19 – – 56 pts

RS:X Women – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (30 entries)

1st FRA 4 PICON Charline 4 2 2 1 4 4 – – 13 pts

2nd CHN 81 CHEN Peina 6 1 1 3 5 7 – – 16 pts

3rd CHN 7 LU Yunxiu 3 4 4 6 1 18 – – 18 pts

4th ITA 157 MAGGETTI Marta 8 5 8 7 6 1 – – 27 pts

5th GBR 94 SHAW Bryony 2 9 5 9 15 2 – – 27 pts

6th GBR 7 WILSON Emma 10 8 9 2 7 6 – – 32 pts

7th ISR 32 SPYCHAKOV Katy 9 3 6 8 17 8 – – 34 pts

8th ISR 7 MORRIS Maya 7 6 UFD 4 9 9 – – 35 pts

9th RUS 1 ELFUTINA Stefaniya 14 10 12 5 11 12 – – 50 pts

10th CHN 19 SHI Hongmei 15 13 3 10 16 11 – – 52 pts

Full results available here