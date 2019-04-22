Marco Gradoni of Italy wins Lake Garda Optimist Meeting

The record breaking Lake Garda Optimist Meeting concluded Sunday with World Champion Marco Gradoni of Italy the winner of the Junior event.

Gradoni won the final race to take the 2019 title on count-back after finishing tied on eight points with Richard Schultheis of Malta. In third place was local sailor Alex Demurtas.

Winner of the younger Cadet event (U12) was Erik Scheidt of Brazil, four points ahead of Amelie Ropke of Germany, with in third place Sofia Bommartini of Italy.

Top British competitors in the event were Santiago Sesto-Crosby of the Royal Lymington YC finishing 10th in the Junior event, and Seb Lyttle from Datchet Water SC, who finished 15th in the Cadet event gold fleet.

Madeleine Greaves of Papercourt SC won the Cadet silver fleet event.

