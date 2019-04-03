Dragon Grand Prix de Cannes – Day 2

The winner of the one completed race at day 2 of the Dragon Grand Prix de Cannes was Portugal’s Pedro Rebelo de Andrade by a whisker.

Rebelo de Andrade beat Dragon stalwart Tommy Müller, a former Dragon World, European and double Gold Cup Champion by a whisker on the final leg.

Müller has clearly lost none of his old touch and his second today combines with yesterday’s two fourths to put him into a five point overall lead.

In second overall is fellow German Markus Brenneck, who took fifth in the race

Britain’s Grant Gordon crossed the line in seventh and ended the day in third place overall, just one point behind Brenneck, although he must have been hoping for more as he was leading the fourth race when it was abandoned.

In the Corinthian Division for all amateur crews Sweden’s Karl-Gustaf Löhr continues to lead fellow Swede Martin Palsson with Germany’s Maximillian Dohse remaining in third.

The regatta continues until Friday 5 April with a total of eight races scheduled. The forecast for day three sees a welcome return of the sun with strong westerly winds.

Dragon Grand Prix de Cannes – After 3 races (51 entries)

1st GER 33 MULLER Thomas 4, 4, 2 – – 10 pts

2nd GER 1170 BRENNECKE Marcus 7, 3, 5 – – 15 pts

3rd GBR 820 GRANT Gordon 1, 7, 8 – –16 pts

4th NED 412 HEEREMA Pieter 10, 1, 7 – – 18 pts

5th POR 84 REBELO DE ANDRADE Pedro 6, 14, 1 – – 21 pts

6th GER 1186 JACOBSOHN Tanja 3, 2, 16 – – 21 pts

7th RUS 76 SAMOKHIN Dmitry 9, 5, 9 – – 23 pts

8th SUI 311 STEINBECK Hugo 5, 19, 10 – – 34 pts

9th RUS 27 LOGINOV Anatoly 14, 6, 21 – – 41 pts

10th FRA 128 TRENTESAUX Gery 12, 15, 14 – – 41 pts