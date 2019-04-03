Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar – Wednesday

Day 2 of the Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar regatta on Mallorca and as we reach med-point of the qualifcation races the pressure to reach the Top 10 grows.

Seems Bryony Shaw not racing today in the RS:X?

Nacra 17 Mixed

The Nacra 17 managed another three races for their gold and silver fleets, resulting in a change of leadership.

Overall after 9 races – 1st AUS Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin 34pts, 2nd GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet (3,7,4) 39pts, 3rd ITA Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti 39pts.

Britain’s Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface (6,25,11) are seventh, and 19th Chris Rashley and Laura Marmion Givannetti.

Laser

Two races completed in Laser gold fleet with wins for Pavlos Kontides CYP and Lorenzo Chiavarini GBR.

Overall after 6 races: 1st NOR Hermann Tomasgaard 18pts, 2nd GBR Lorenzo Chiavarini (11,1) 21pts, 3rd USA Christopher Barnard 24pts, 4th IRL Finn Lynch 25pts.

Other GBR: 7th Elliot Hanson (4,2), 10th Nick Thompson (13,17), 21st Jack Wetherell.

Radial Women

Racing in gold and silver fleets Paige Railey of the USA took her first race win in race 5, she is eighth overall. Svenja Weger of Germany won the second race.

Overall after 6 races – 1st DEN Anne-Marie Rindom 9pts, 2nd BEL Emma Plasschaert 26pts, 3rd USA Erika Reineke 27pts, 4th NED Marit Bouwmeester 18pts.

GBR: 13th Georgina Povall (27,2), 23rd Alison Young (21, 15), 31st Hannah Snellgrove (44,23).

49er Men

Second day of racing for the 49er and they continue in three flights.

– Overall after 6 races – 1st GBR Dylan Fletcher and Stuart BIithell (6,2,5), 2nd ARG Yago and Klaus Lange (2,1,6), 3rd AUT Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl (11,1,1)

Other GBR: 29th James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (3,11,22), 39th Jack Hawkins and Christopher Thomas.

Finn

– Race 5 and 6 of the Finn gold fleet completed with race winners Josh Junior NZL and Facu Olezza ARG.

Overall after 6 races – 1st NZL Andrew Maloney 10 pts, 2nd NZL Josh Junior 19 pts, 3rd ARG Facu Olezza 23 pts.

GBR positions – 7th Giles Scott (12,14) 33 pts, 20th Ed Wright 52 pts, 27th Henry Wetherell 69 pts

470 Men

The men’s 470, racing in gold and silver fleets, sees a change in the top of the leaderboard.

– Overall after 6 races – 1st SWE Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom 23 pts, 2nd AUT David Bargeher and Lukas Mahr 25 pts, 3rd GBR Luke Patience and Chris Grube (4,4) 28 pts.

Britain’s Martin Wrigley and James Taylor (18,3) are 13th.

470 Women

In the women’s 470, racing as one fleet, Luise and Helena Wanser of Germany win both races and move into fourth overall.

– Overall after 6 races – 1st FRA Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retronaz 18 pts, 2nd GBR Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (5,2) 19pts, 3rd CHN Mengxi Wei and Haiyan Gao 30 pts.

Britain’s Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter are 32nd.