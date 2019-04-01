Finns in Palma – Kaynar & Wright lead, Scott bounces back

Alican Kaynar, from Turkey, leads the 86 boat Finn fleet after the opening day of the 50 Trofeo S.A.R Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR in Palma, Mallorca

Current European Champion Ed Wright from Britain is second with Andy Maloney, from New Zealand, in third.

In yellow group the wins went to Josh Junior from New Zealand and Olympic champion Giles Scott who won here last year.

Blue group wins went to Alican Kaynar and Andy Maloney.

Racing continues Tuesday with two more races scheduled and better breeze forecast.

Finn – Leading positions after 2 races

1st TUR 21 Alican KAYNAR 1 3 – – 4 pts

2nd GBR 11 Ed WRIGHT 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd NZL 61 Andrew MALONEY 4 1 – – 5 pts

4th NZL 24 Josh JUNIOR 1 7 – – 8 pts

5th CRO 1 Josip OLUJIC 6 4 – – 10 pts

6th GRE 77 Ioannis MITAKIS 3 8 – – 11 pts

7th GER 259 Phillip KASUESKE 3 9 – – 12 pts

8th NED 89 Nicholas HEINER 2 11 – – 13 pts

9th CRO 369 Milan VUJASINOVIC 10 3 – – 13 pts

10th HUN 40 Zsombor BERECZ 8 5 – – 13 pts

11th NED 842 Pieterjan POSTMA 5 8 – – 13 pts

12th GBR 41 Giles SCOTT 13 1 – – 14 pts

13th GER 25 Max KOHLHOFF 4 10 – – 14 pts

14th ARG 48 Facu OLEZZA 7 7 – – 14 pts

15th ESP 26 Joan CARDONA 9 6 – – 15 pts

16th POL 17 Piotr KULA 9 6 – – 15 pts

17th DEN 24 André CHRISTIANSEN 12 5 – – 17 pts

18th NOR 1 Anders PEDERSEN 16 2 – – 18 pts

19th BRA 109 Jorge ZARIF 5 14 – – 19 pts

20th FIN 8 Oskari MUHONEN 7 13 – – 20 pts

Other GBR:

27th GBR James Skulczuk

32nd GBR Henry WETHERELL

44th GBR Callum DIXON

Full results available here