Finns in Palma – Kaynar & Wright lead, Scott bounces back

Alican Kaynar, from Turkey, leads the 86 boat Finn fleet after the opening day of the 50 Trofeo S.A.R Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR in Palma, Mallorca
Current European Champion Ed Wright from Britain is second with Andy Maloney, from New Zealand, in third.
In yellow group the wins went to Josh Junior from New Zealand and Olympic champion Giles Scott who won here last year.
Blue group wins went to Alican Kaynar and Andy Maloney.
Racing continues Tuesday with two more races scheduled and better breeze forecast.
Finn – Leading positions after 2 races
1st TUR 21 Alican KAYNAR 1 3 – – 4 pts
2nd GBR 11 Ed WRIGHT 2 2 – – 4 pts
3rd NZL 61 Andrew MALONEY 4 1 – – 5 pts
4th NZL 24 Josh JUNIOR 1 7 – – 8 pts
5th CRO 1 Josip OLUJIC 6 4 – – 10 pts
6th GRE 77 Ioannis MITAKIS 3 8 – – 11 pts
7th GER 259 Phillip KASUESKE 3 9 – – 12 pts
8th NED 89 Nicholas HEINER 2 11 – – 13 pts
9th CRO 369 Milan VUJASINOVIC 10 3 – – 13 pts
10th HUN 40 Zsombor BERECZ 8 5 – – 13 pts
11th NED 842 Pieterjan POSTMA 5 8 – – 13 pts
12th GBR 41 Giles SCOTT 13 1 – – 14 pts
13th GER 25 Max KOHLHOFF 4 10 – – 14 pts
14th ARG 48 Facu OLEZZA 7 7 – – 14 pts
15th ESP 26 Joan CARDONA 9 6 – – 15 pts
16th POL 17 Piotr KULA 9 6 – – 15 pts
17th DEN 24 André CHRISTIANSEN 12 5 – – 17 pts
18th NOR 1 Anders PEDERSEN 16 2 – – 18 pts
19th BRA 109 Jorge ZARIF 5 14 – – 19 pts
20th FIN 8 Oskari MUHONEN 7 13 – – 20 pts
Other GBR:
27th GBR James Skulczuk
32nd GBR Henry WETHERELL
44th GBR Callum DIXON