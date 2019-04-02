Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar – Tuesday

Day 2 of the Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar regatta on Mallorca and again some lack of wind early this morning, but they are now getting afloat as the sea breeze builds.

Men RSX

Three races completed so far today with Mateo Sanz Lanz (5,5,1) SUI taking the lead, second Michael Cheng (9,4,2) HKG and third Makoto Tomizawa (7,2,4) JPN.

Britain’s Andy Brown (13,1,DNC) is in fifth place. Israel’s Yoav Cohen won hte first race but did not compete in races 2 and 3.

Women 49erFX

The women’s 49erFX series added another qualifier race for their flights.

Overall after 4 races – 1st BRA Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (7,6,1,1), 2nd GBR Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (1,2,4,25), 3rd SWE Klara Wester and

Rebecca Netzler (3,3,10,1).

Fourth are Alexandra Maloney and Molly Meech (6,1,9,2) of New Zealand, with Britain’s Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth (17,4,6,18) in 20th.

Women 470

In the women’s 470, racing as one fleet, two more races see Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retronaz (13,1,2,2) of France athe a 7 point lead. Elena Berta and Bianca Caruso (6,5,29,1) of Italy are second, tied on points with Britain’s Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (3,4,5,12).

Britain’s Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter are 30th.

470 Men

In the men’s 470, racing in two flights, two more races completed Tuesday . . .

– Overall after 4 races – 1st ESP Jordi Xammer and Nicolas Rodriguez (1,2,15,1), 2nd AUT David Bargeher and Lukas Mahr (2,21,3,3), 3rd JPN Keiju Okada and Jumpei Hokazono (1,5,5,4).

Britain’s Luke Patience and Chris Grube (9,6,13,5) are 12th, Martin Wrigley and James Taylor (7,9,13,20) are 24th.

49er Men

Racing underway for the first 49er qualifying races, split in three flights due to number of entries (108).

– Overall after 2 races – 1st POL Dominik Busak and Szymon Wierzbickiy (4,1), 2nd ARG Yago and Klaus Lange (1,5), 3rd GBR Dylan Fletcher and Stuart BIithell (3,3)

Other GBR: 22nd Jack Hawkins and Christopher Thomas, 35th Chris Taylor and Samuel Batten, 67th James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (UFD,7).

Radial Women

– Race 3 completed, winners were Anne-Marie Rindom DEN and Maud Jayet SUI.

Overall – 1st DEN Anne-Marie Rindom, 2nd NED Marit Bouwmeester, 3rd SUI Maud Jayet.

GBR: 15th Georgina Povall (25,9,7), 35th Hannah Snellgrove (28,5,23), 44th Alison Young (35,15,19)

Video of yesterday’s highlights.