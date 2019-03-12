Noble Marine Laser/Radial Spring Qualifier at WPNSA

A good entry for the first Noble Marine Laser/Radial Spring Qualifier, held at WPNSA over the weekend . . . well Saturday only.

Jon Emmett just edged the Laser Radial event. Emmett tied on points with Ben Elvin, each winning two of the four races completed.

In third place and first lady was Chloe Barr.

The Laser event included most of the British Sailing Team members, tempting some very British spring weather before heading to Mallorca.

And it was Elliot Hanson who nailed the overall victory, winning two races and finishing one point ahead of Lorenzo Chiavarini, with Nick Thompson back in action to take third place.

Olympic selection is the target for the top Laser/Radial competitors this year, and it all kicks off at the Princess Sofia event at the end of the month.

Laser – Final Leading positions (33 entries)

1st GBR 209134 Elliot HANSON Redesmere SC 4 pts

2nd GBR 214009 Lorenzo CHIAVARINI RNCYC 5 pts

3rd GBR 211921 Nick THOMPSON WPNSA 8 pts

4th GBR 201481 Jack WETHERELL Beaver SC / Wpnsa 9 pts

5th GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT Solva SC 12 pts

6th GBR 213719 Sam WHALEY Swanage Sailing Club 13 pts

7th GBR 210427 Daniel WHITELY TBA 21 pts

8th GBR 215379 Jack COOKSON WPNSA 27 pts

9th GBR 211126 Ben FLOWER HISC 27 pts

10th GBR 215413 Joseph DRAKE Rn&syc And Wobyc 31 pts

Full results here.

Laser Radial – Final Leading positions (69 entries)

1st GBR 215064 Jon EMMETT Weir Wood 5 pts

2nd GBR 214268 Ben ELVIN Stokes Bay SC 5 pts

3rd GBR 210001 Chloe BARR Stokes Bay 10 pts

4th FRA 212733 Alexandre KOWALSKI Usam Voile Brest 16 pts

5th GBR 212907 James FOSTER Poole YC 16 pts

6th GBR 209997 Matt BECK RYA 18 pts

7th GBR 209000 Finley DICKINSON Hayling Island SC 18 pts

8th GBR 215303 Nick WELBOURN Hykeham SC 19 pts

9th GBR 214906 Matilda NICHOLLS Aldeburgh YC 21 pts

10th FRA 212541 Ivan SCOLAN USAM 23 pts

Full results here.