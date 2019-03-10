Mallorca SC Olympic Classes Regatta – Final Day Results

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell win the 49er after three final races at the Mallorca Sailing Centre Olympic Classes Regatta.

Germany’s Justus Schmidt and Max Boehme took second and fellow team members Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf were third. Britain’s James Peters and Fynn Sterritt finished in sixth place.

After leading the Nacra 17 event most of the way, Ben Saxton and Nikki Boniface stumbled on the final day to finish second behind Spain’s Tara Pacheco and Florian Trittel, with Quentin Delapierre and Manon Audent of France grabbing third.

Chris Rashley and Laura Giovannetti slipped to fifth, John Gimson and Anna Burnet were seventh, and Rupert White and Kirstie Urwin 12th.

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre held onto third place in the women’s 470, where Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka took a one point victory ahead of Agnieszka Skrzpulec and Jolanta Ogar of Poland.

In the men’s 470 Luke Patiance and Chris Grube got out of fifth gear long enough to take second place behind Spain’s Jordi Xammer and Nicolas Rodriguez, with third going to Pavel Sozykin and Denis Gribanov of Russia.

In the Radial event Maria Erdi of Hungary took back the overall lead just when it mattered to finish 20 points ahead of Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark, with Paige Railey of the USA in third place.

Hannah Snellgrove had her best day by far (2,DNC,6) to finish in 14th, Georgina Povall in 20th.

In the women’s RS:X Charline Picon of France finished eight points ahead of Emma Wilson, with Katy Spychakov of Israel having a great day to take third.

And in the men’s RS:X Angel Granda of Spain won from Sergi Escandell, with Ofek Elemelech of Israel in third. Britain’s Andy Brown finished in ninth and Dan Wilson in 12th place.

Giovanni Coccluto of Italy won the men’s Laser ahead of Maxim Nikolaev ogf Russia. Spain’s Joaquin Blanco took third place.

While in the Finn, Zsombor Berecz of Hungary won, six points ahead of Joan Cardona of Spain with Switzerland’s Nils Theuninck taking third place. No GBR competitors in either the Laser or Finn events.

