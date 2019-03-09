Mallorca SC Olympic Classes Regatta – Day 2

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell lead in the 49er after a clean-sweep of their three races on day 2 of the Mallorca Sailing Centre Olympic Classes Regatta.

Germany’s Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf move into second as over night leaders Sime and Mihovil Fantela drop back to fourth place.

British Sailing Team rivals James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (13,2,11) saw the gap open to 19 points, and are in seventh place.

Ben Saxton and Nikki Boniface (4,8,3) keep their lead in the Nacra 17, now five points ahead of Spain’s Tara Pacheco and Florian Trittel, with Chris Rashley and Laura Giovannetti (8,1,4) in third and John Gimson and Anna Burnet (5,13,8) in seventh.

Luke Patiance and Chris Grube (5,5,5) move into fifth place in the men’s 470, where Jordi Xammer and Nicolas Rodriguez (1,1,6) are the new leaders, three points ahead of Tetsuya Isozki and Alira Takayanagi of Japan.

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (6,4,1) move into third place in the women’s 470, where Agnieszka Skrzpulec and Jolanta Ogar (1,1,4) of Poland now lead.

Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter (9,8,7) drop back to seventh.

Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth (8,7,5) stay fifth in the women’s 49erFX, with Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (2,11,14) in eighth place.

Leaders are Poland’s Aleksandra Melzacka and Kinga Lobda (3,1,23).

In the women’s RS:X Emma Wilson (1,5,2) is second to Charline Picon of France (3,1,1).

And in the men’s event Angel Granda (7,2,3) of Spain leads from Sergi Escandell with Shahar Zubari of Israel in third. Dan Wilson (6,15,9) is best Brit in eighth place.

In the Radial event Paige Railey (5,2,1) of the USA takes over the lead from Maria Erdi (1,7,7) of Hungary. Hannah Snellgrove is best Brit in 14th.

Giovanni Coccluto (1,1,3) of Italy leads the men’s Laser ahead of Marco Gallo of Italy.

While in the Finn, Zsombor Berecz (2,1) of Hungary leads by four points from Fabian Pic (10,2) of France. No GBR competitors in either the Laser or Finn events.

Final day of racing is Sunday.