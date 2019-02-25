New Nacra 15 FCS and Nacra 15 FCS ONE featured at RYA Dinghy Show

Following the evolution of the Olympic Nacra 17 Class, Nacra Sailing introduces the full foiling Nacra 15 FCS (Flight Control System) multihull offering the ultimate sailing experience.

The sail plan is the same as the foundation WS Nacra 15 “C” Foil configuration, with just the FCS foiling package being plug and play as part of a new boat package or an additional option for existing Nacra 15 owners.

In close partnership with leading design house, Morrelli & Melvin, Nacra Sailing are also working on a new design of an L-rudder, including kick-up system.

In 2015, the Nacra 15 was designed from scratch primarily to the World Sailing criteria to become the official Youth Multihull. In its C foil configuration has become an on-going and integral fleet of the Youth Sailing World Championships and uniquely the Youth Olympic Games.

The Nacra 15 WS, offers high performance, super competitive racing with speeds up to 20 knots and beyond.

A performer in its own right, the Nacra 15 is also a smaller version of the original Olympic Nacra 17, Mixed Multihull, creating a true Olympic Pathway.

Boys and girls working hard to represent their home countries can live their dreams at the World Sailing Youth Sailing Championships and Youth Olympic Games. Equipment supplied events organized at the coolest World venues, all possible while Nacra Sailing will supply and support their provided Nacra 15 WS.

First deliveries of the new Nacra 15 FCS and the singlehanded Nacra 15 FCS ONE are scheduled for the first half of 2019.

