Nacra 15 Worlds – No wind shifts focus to final day

A day with no racing off La Grande Motte in the South of France

The strong Tramontana wind which blowing Thursday morning dropped suddenly and shortly after the start of the first race, the race officers had to sound the cancellation, the wind having completely disappeared.

And so it was a return to shore for the 73 crews at the Nacra 15 World Championships and they then did not return to the water until 2:00 p.m. for a second, ultimately unsuccessful attempt.

So it was a day with no racing off La Grande Motte in the South of France.

Thus the Swiss mixed duo Axel Grandjean and Noémie Fehlmann lead with 16 points, ahead of Thomas Proust and Eloïse Clabon with 17 points and Manolo Geslin Grimaud and Marion Declef on 25 points.

Four races scheduled Friday – the final day – practically any team in the top 10 can realistically harbor hopes of finishing on the podium.

Best placed British competitors are Theo Williams and Abi Clarke 13th overall and Ben Harris and Annabel Luxton in 26th place.

Nacra15 World Championships Leaders after 8 races (2 discards)

1st SUI 270 Axel GRANDJEAN/ Noémie FEHLMANN, 16 pts

2nd FRA 222 Thomas Proust/ Eloise Clabon,17 pts

3rd FRA 167 Manolo GESLIN GRIMAUD/ Marion DECLEF, 25 pt

4th BEL 300 Kwinten BORGHIJS/Lieselotte BORGHIJS, 27 pts

5th NED 134/ Bart KOOIJMAN / BEUK, 29 pts

6th SUI 196 Clément GUIGNARD/ Marie MAZUAY, 29 pts

7th FRA 175 Camille RIGAUD/ Julien MOUTARDE, 32 pts

8th FRA 223 Clément Martineau/Lou Mourniac, 32 pts

9th FRA 210 Eliott Coville/Gustave Liot, 41 pts

10th ESP 140 Max RONDEAU/ Mar GARCIA, 43 pts

Full results available here . . .