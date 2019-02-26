Qualification route to Tokyo 2020 finalised

World Sailing and the IOC have finally concluded the Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualification system, including continental qualification.

The basic qualification system is one spot in each event for the host nation, then 40% of the national spots were awarded at the Aarhus 2018 Worlds.

The final qualification event is the Olympic Classes World Cup event in Genoa, Italy, from 13 to 19 April 2020. World Sailing will then reallocate all unused quota places on the 10 June 2020.

Britain qualified for each of the ten Olympic events at the Aarhus 2018 Worlds, and thus do not have to worry about being able to compete in all ten events at Tokyo 2020.

Focus for the British Sailing Team members is who will actually represent Team GB in each sailing event at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Deciding this is a function of the RYA Olympic Selection Committee (OSC), who will monitor the performance of eligible candidates over the coming months.

The RYA Tokyo 2020 Olympics selection policy has not been publicly announced, but is expected to start with the Princess Sofia regatta in Palma at the end of March.

Other events that are likely to be considered, although it may vary depending of the class involved, are:

Apr 7 to 13 – RSX European Championship – Palma, Mallorca

Apr 15 to 21 – Olympic Classes World Cup Round 3 – Genoa, Italy

Apr 27 to May 4 – Olympic Classes Hyeres Week – Hyeres, France

May 9 to 12 – 470 European Championships – San Remo, Italy

May 9 to 17 – Finn European Championships – Marsala, Sicily

May 11 to 19 – Nacra 17, 49er, 49erFX European Championships – Weymouth, UK

May 18 to 25 – Laser & Radial European Championships – Porto, Portugal

May 21 to 16 – Olympic Classes Medemblik Regatta – Medemblik, Holland

Jun 2 to 9 – Olympic Classes World Cup 2019 Final – Marseille, France

Events can of course be considered after early June, but the 2019 Olympic Test Event in August has an entry deadline of 15 June, thus forcing the OCS to declare who they consider the front runner for each particular event.

Thus in the event that a selected competitor does not perform to the expected level, the OCS can continue to monitor the performances at more events, until they reach a consensus.

Actual competitor entry deadline for the Tokyo Games is not until 6 July 2020.

The Games will take place from 24 July to 9 August 2020.

Olympic qualification timeline document available here

Qualification System for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad – Tokyo 2020