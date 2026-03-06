Star Bacardi Cup – Scheidt and Sperry post a second win to push the door open

Robert Scheidt and Austin Sperry (BRA) pushed the door open with a second win to take the Bacardi Cup title to the final race.

Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen USA/GER retain the overall lead, after finishing with a discard sixth, they have a three point lead on Scheidt and Sperry with five points after discard.

In third place are Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada (POL) with 12 pts after discarding a 9th and still a threat if the two leaders mess it up.

Fifth are Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise (USA) after an 8th, while Ireland’s Peter O’Leary and Joost Houwling had their best finish to date with a 3rd and are 6th overall.

Interesting finish today for John Dane III and Markus Koy in ‘Back From The Dead’ with a 2nd place finish, they are 15th overall.

Final race Saturday.

Star Class Bacardi Cup – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (75 entries)

1st USA Paul CAYARD / Frithjof KLEEN – – 1 1 1 2 -6 – – 5 pts (6)

2nd BRA Robert SCHEIDT / Austin SPERRY – – 3 3 -4 1 1 – – 8 pts (9)

3rd POL Mateusz KUSZNIEREWICZ / Bruno PRADA – – 2 2 -9 4 4 – – 12 pts (13)

4th ITA Diego NEGRI / Sergio LAMBERTENGHI – – 4 -10 3 3 5 – – 15 pts

5th USA Eric DOYLE / Payson INFELISE – – 7 7 2 6 -8 – – 22 pts

6th IRL Peter O’LEARY / Joost HOUWELING – – RDG 11 6 -18 3 – – 31 pts

7th ARG Leandro ALTOLAGUIRRE / Lucas ALTOLAGUIRRE – – 9 8 11 5 -14 – – 33 pts

8th NOR Eivind MELLEBY / Christian NEHAMMER – – 13 4 5 15 -34 – – 37 pts

9th GER Nick HEUWINKEL / Marcel VOCKEL – – 10 -76 7 11 11 – – 39 pts

10th USA Erik LIDECIS / Tim RAY – – -31 6 8 14 16 – – 44 pts

11th USA Jack JENNINGS / Pedro TROUCHE – – 6 12 17 13 -21 – – 48 pts

GBR:

33rd GBR Ante RAZMILOVIC / Brian HAMMERSLEY – – 113 pts

Full results available here . . .