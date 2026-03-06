JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff pre event on Sydney Harbour

The JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff World Championship pre event Invitation Race got the got under way on Sydney Harbour Friday.

At the finish, it was the Australian champion Balmain team of Henry Larkings, Tom Grimes and Lachlan Pryor who won the day narrowly from a ‘gutsy’ Smeg team of Ash Rooklyn, Josh Porebski and Niall Morrow, which had led for almost the entire race.

Defending champion Yandoo ofJohn Winning Jr, Fang Warren and Lewis Brake finished in third place, ahead of Shaw and Partners Financial Services of Keagan York, Vaikobi of Kirk Mitchell) and Brisbane’s GC Sails ofScott Cunningham.

JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff World Championship, presented by the Winning Group:

Friday March 6, 2026 Invitation Race

Saturday March 7, 2026 Race 1, George Calligeros Trophy

Sunday March 8, 2026 Race 2, Cliff Monkhouse Memorial Trophy

Tuesday March 10, 2026 Races 3 & 4, Alan Cole Memorial Trophy

Wednesday March 11, 2026 Races 5 & 6, AJ Reynolds Trophy

Thursday March 12, 2026 Race 7, Bill Miller Memorial Trophy

Saturday March 14, 2026 Race 8, Bill Kite Memorial Trophy

Sunday March 15, 2026 Race 9, Ribbon and JJ Giltinan Trophy

Frank Quealey