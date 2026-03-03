Star Bacardi Cup – Day 2 was a remarkable repeat finish for the top 3

Day 2 of the Star Bacardi Cup at Biscayne Bay in Miami hosted by the Coral Reef Yacht Club.

After another long-course race, it was a remarkable repeat finish for the top 3 . . . Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen (USA) took their second race win over Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada (POL) with Robert Scheidt and Austin Sperry (BRA) in third.

he race hinged on the opening beat.

Halfway up the first leg, Cayard, Kusznierewicz, and Scheidt punched out together on the left side. From there, the trio built leverage and extended, creating a gap that only widened as the race progressed.

In fourth were Eivind Melleby and Christian Nehammer (NOR) and fifth George Szabo and Guy Avellon (USA) making up for an opening 23, and sixth Erik Lidecis and Tim Ray (USA) another team having a much better day.

“Can’t start Bacardi much better than that,” Cayard joked when asked about his 1-1 scoreline. “But it was very tough racing out there with Mateusz and Robert: very physical in 15 knots. It’s a two-hour nonstop physical exertion.”

Ireland’s Robert O’Leary and Fionn Lyden posted a 36th, Britain’s Ante Razmiovic and Brian Hammersley a 25th.

Star Class Bacardi Cup – Leaders after 2 races (75 entries)

1st USA 8550 Paul CAYARD and Frithjof KLEEN – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd POL 8602 Mateusz KUSZNIEREWICZ and Bruno PRADA – – 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd BRA 8593 Robert SCHEIDT and Austin SPERRY – – 3 3 – – 6 pts

4th ITA 8594 Diego NEGRI and Sergio LAMBERTENGHI – – 4 10 – – 14 pts

5th USA 8609 Eric DOYLE and Payson INFELISE – – 7 7 – – 14 pts

6th ARG 8453 Leandro ALTOLAGUIRRE and Lucas ALTOLAGUIRRE – – 9 8 – – 17 pts

7th NOR 8548 Eivind MELLEBY and Christian NEHAMMER – – 13 4 – – 17 pts

8th USA 8464 Jack JENNINGS and Pedro TROUCHE – – 6 12 – – 18 pts

9th BRA 8603 Fabio PRADA and Antonio MOREIRA – – 12 12 – – 24 pts

10th USA 8498 Brian LEDBETTER and Brian TERHAAR – – 5 23 – – 28 pts

11th BRA 8461 Marcelo BELLOTTI and Mauricio BUENO – – 19 9 – – 28 pts

12th usa8537 George SZABO and Guy AVELLON 23 5 – – 28 PTS

13th USA 8538 Will STOUT and Danny CAYARD – – 17 13 – – 30 pts

14th CRO 8531 Marin MISURA and Tonko BARAC – – 18 15 – – 33 pts

15th USA 8573 Peter VESSELLA and Dave MARTIN – – 14 21 – – 35 pts

GBR

29th GBR 8443 Ante RAZMILOVIC and Brian HAMMERSLEY – – 35 25 – – 60 pts

Full results available here . . .

