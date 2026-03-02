Ovington Boats to build Star Class in UK

As the 99th Bacardi Cup gets underway at Biscayne Bay in Miami, Ovington Boats announce they are to build Star class boats in the UK.

Ovington are taking over manufacture of the Leif Carlsson C Star hull, which has been produced in Sweden with great results worldwide for the last seven years.

Chris Turner and his world-class team expect to receive the moulds by the end of March.

The Star Class was founded at Port Washington, Long Island, in 1911. With over 160 local fleets in 27 countries over 8,000 Stars have been built to date.

The Star was an Olympic class from 1932 to 2012 with a total of 18 appearances.

Britain won Gold in 1988 at Seoul, Michael McIntyre/Bryn Vaile, and 2008 Beijing, Iain Percy/Andrew Simpson.

Also Silver in 1932 at Los Angeles, Colin Ratsey/Peter Jaffe, Sydney 2000 Ian Walker/Mark Covell, and London 2012 Iain Percy/Andrew Simpson.

Read more here . . .