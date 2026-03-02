99th Star Bacardi Cup underway led by Cayard and Kleen

The 99th Star Bacardi Cup is underway at Biscayne Bay in Miami hosted by the Coral Reef Yacht Club.

At the end of day 1, a wonderful vintage of top Star crews lead the 70+ strong fleet.

Taking the first race were 2025 World Champions Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen USA, Cayard still chasing the one trophy he has yet to win.

Second is six-time consecutive champions Poland’s Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada, and third Brazil’s Robert Scheidt and Austin Sperry.

Ireland’s Robert O’Leary and Fionn Lyden posted a 16th, Britain’s Ante Razmiovic and Brian Hammersley a 36th.

Star Class Bacardi Cup – Leaders after 1 race (75 entries)

1st USA 8550 Paul CAYARD and Frithjof KLEEN – – 1 pts

2nd POL 8602 Mateusz KUSZNIEREWICZ and Bruno PRADA – – 2 pts

3rd BRA 8593 Robert SCHEIDT and Austin SPERRY – – 3 pts

4th ITA 8594 Diego NEGRI and Sergio LAMBERTENGHI – – 4 pts

5th USA 8498 Brian LEDBETTER and Brian TERHAAR – – 5 pts

6th SUI 8599 Piet ECKERT and Frederico MELO – – 6 pts

7th USA 8464 Jack JENNINGS and Pedro TROUCHE – – 6 pts

8th USA 8609 Eric DOYLE and Payson INFELISE – – 7 pts

9th DEN 8532 Jørgen SCHÖNHERR and Jesper SPEHR – – 8 pts

10th ARG 8453 Leandro and Lucas ALTOLAGUIRRE – – 9 pts

11th GER 8524 Nick HEUWINKEL and Marcel VOCKEL – – 10 pts

12th USA 8462 Josh POWELL and Phil TRINTER – – 11 pts

13th BRA 8603 Fabio PRADA and Antonio MOREIRA – – 12 pts

14th NOR 8548 Eivind MELLEBY and Christian NEHAMMER – – 13 pts

15th USA 8573 Peter VESSELLA and Dave MARTIN – – 14 pts

16th IRL 8118 Robert O’LEARY and Fionn LYDEN – – 15 pts

17th BER 8611 Peter BROMBY and Myles PRITCHARD – – 16 pts

18th USA 8538 Will STOUT and Danny CAYARD – – 17 pts

19th CRO 8531 Marin MISURA and Tonko BARAC – – 18 pts

20th BRA 8461 Marcelo BELLOTTI and Mauricio BUENO – – 19 pts

GBR

36th GBR 8443 Ante RAZMILOVIC and Brian HAMMERSLEY

Full results available here . . .

Related Post

Ovington Boats to build Star Class in UK