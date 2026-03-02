99th Star Bacardi Cup underway led by Cayard and Kleen

The 99th Star Bacardi Cup is underway at Biscayne Bay in Miami hosted by the Coral Reef Yacht Club.
At the end of day 1, a wonderful vintage of top Star crews lead the 70+ strong fleet.
Taking the first race were 2025 World Champions Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen USA, Cayard still chasing the one trophy he has yet to win.
Second is six-time consecutive champions Poland’s Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada, and third Brazil’s Robert Scheidt and Austin Sperry.
Ireland’s Robert O’Leary and Fionn Lyden posted a 16th, Britain’s Ante Razmiovic and Brian Hammersley a 36th.
Star Class Bacardi Cup – Leaders after 1 race (75 entries)
1st USA 8550 Paul CAYARD and Frithjof KLEEN – – 1 pts
2nd POL 8602 Mateusz KUSZNIEREWICZ and Bruno PRADA – – 2 pts
3rd BRA 8593 Robert SCHEIDT and Austin SPERRY – – 3 pts
4th ITA 8594 Diego NEGRI and Sergio LAMBERTENGHI – – 4 pts
5th USA 8498 Brian LEDBETTER and Brian TERHAAR – – 5 pts
6th SUI 8599 Piet ECKERT and Frederico MELO – – 6 pts
7th USA 8464 Jack JENNINGS and Pedro TROUCHE – – 6 pts
8th USA 8609 Eric DOYLE and Payson INFELISE – – 7 pts
9th DEN 8532 Jørgen SCHÖNHERR and Jesper SPEHR – – 8 pts
10th ARG 8453 Leandro and Lucas ALTOLAGUIRRE – – 9 pts
11th GER 8524 Nick HEUWINKEL and Marcel VOCKEL – – 10 pts
12th USA 8462 Josh POWELL and Phil TRINTER – – 11 pts
13th BRA 8603 Fabio PRADA and Antonio MOREIRA – – 12 pts
14th NOR 8548 Eivind MELLEBY and Christian NEHAMMER – – 13 pts
15th USA 8573 Peter VESSELLA and Dave MARTIN – – 14 pts
16th IRL 8118 Robert O’LEARY and Fionn LYDEN – – 15 pts
17th BER 8611 Peter BROMBY and Myles PRITCHARD – – 16 pts
18th USA 8538 Will STOUT and Danny CAYARD – – 17 pts
19th CRO 8531 Marin MISURA and Tonko BARAC – – 18 pts
20th BRA 8461 Marcelo BELLOTTI and Mauricio BUENO – – 19 pts
GBR
36th GBR 8443 Ante RAZMILOVIC and Brian HAMMERSLEY
Full results available here . . .
