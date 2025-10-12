49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Worlds Day 6 – Winner-takes-all Medal Day

The 49er, FX and Nacra 17 world titles move to the new winner-takes-all Medal Series to decide the podium places.

Three well deserved titles after some great racing, with conditions building to a spectacular display of power sailing in the Nacra Medal race.

49erFX Champions – Paula Barcelo and Maria Cantero of Spain

49er Champions – Diego Botin and Florian Trittel Pau of Spain

Nacra 17 Champions – John Gimson and Anna Burnet of Britain

First to go were the women in the 49erFX.

Paula Barcelo and Maria Cantero of Spain were the run-away winners of the final ‘4-point Race’ after a port tack start to claim the FX World Title.

Silver for Sweden’s Vilma Bobeck and Ebba Berntsson, and Bronze for Canada’s Georgia and Antonia Lewin-Lafrance.

Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey finish 4th overall after finishing third in the medal race.

Second away were the men in the 49er.

Another win for Spain, with Diego Botin and Florian Trittel Paul leading all the was to win the 49er Medal Race and take 2025 World Title.

Silver for the Netherlands Bart Lambriex van Aanholt and Floris van de Werken, and Bronze for Denmark’s Jonas Warrer and Mathias Lehm Sletten.

Britain’s James Grummett and Rhos Hawes battled hard but finish fourth overall on the new system.

Finally the Nacra 17 . . . with conditions looking extreme for the multihulls

Extreme conditions for both races but Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet displayed their top game to take the 2025 World title.

Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei of Italy pushed the Brits all the way to take Silver, and Bronze went to Australia’s Brin Liddell and Rhiannan Brown.

Fourth were Dutch pair Willemijn Offerman and Scipio Houtman.