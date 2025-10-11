49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Worlds – New winner-takes-all final race to decide world titles

After Saturday’s race 15, the 49er, FX and Nacra 17 world titles move to the culmination of the new Medal Series to decide the podium places.

Sunday the top 20 compete in a single ‘Gold Umpired Race’ in which each fleet has 20 boats, and is a normal race except umpired and non-discardable. The scoring is normal, points added to the previous tally of points.

Then we have a winner-takes-all final ‘4-point Race’ for the top four in each class. who are ranked with 1st receives 3pts, 2nd 2pts 3rd 1pt and 4th 0pts.

Whomever wins the ‘4-point Race’ is awarded 4 pts and thus wins the regatta.

The other three teams slot into 2nd, 3rd and 4th based on the scores they started the race with . . . think about it !

This new medal race format is to achieve the apparent Olympic ideal of the winner of the final race taking the overall victory.

Interesting to see how the leaders after the ‘Gold Umpired Race’ do in the final ‘4-point Race’ .

After Saturday’s racing British competitors were placed 2nd in the Nacra and 4th in the 49er and the FX.

49erFX Women – Leaders after 6 Final races (52 entries)

1st SWE BOBECK / BERNTSSON – – 5 6 10 9 3 13 – – 81 pts

2nd ESP BARCELÓ / CANTERO – – -24 2 11 7 1 2– – 83 pts

3rd CAN LEWIN-LAFRANCE / LEWIN-LAFRANCE – – 11 5 -21 21 7 8 – – 103 pts

4th GBR BLACK / TIDEY – – 4 19 5 -23 3 10 – – 107 pts

49er Men – Leaders after 6 Final races (84 entries)

1st ESP BOTIN / TRITTEL PAUL – – 1 5 1 -26 12 2 – – 71 pts

2nd NED LAMBRIEX / WERKEN – – 5 17 10 10 4 3 – – 84 pts

3rd POL STANIUL / SZTORCH – – -20 18 3 – – 71 pts

4th GBR GRUMMETT / HAWES – – -16 11 8 14 5 13 – – 105 pts

NACRA 17 Mixed – Leaders after 6 Final races (40 entries)

1st ITA UGOLINI / GIUBILEI – – 1 -10 8 3 10 2 – – 29 pts

2nd GBR GIMSON /BURNET – – 4 -7 4 6 3 4 – – 30 pts

3rd NED OFFERMAN / HOUTMAN – – 5 4 -11 5 8 3 – – 38 pts

4th AUS LIDDELL / BROWN – – 8 2 7 2 2 7 – – 40 pts

Full results available here . . .