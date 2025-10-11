2.4mR Inclusive Sailing Worlds 2025 – Penultimate day rankings

The third day of racing at the 2.4mR World Championship saw two more races completed.

Overall leader going into the final day is Jeffrey Linton of the USA, with Megan Pascoe of Britain second and Urs Infanger of Switzerland third.

In the NOD Ranking (including NOD Para ) Antonio Squizzato of Italy takes the lead, followed by Otto Dahlberg of Finland in second place and Marko Dahlberg of Finland in third.

After eight races the Provisional Overall Standings are:

1st USA 160 Jeffrey LINTON Open – – 14 pts

2nd GBR 173 Megan PASCOE Open – – 24 pts

3rd SUI 1022 Urs INFANGER Open – – 35 pts

4th NOR 149 Frank HUTH Open – – 40 pts

5th ITA 112 Antonio SQUIZZATO NOD Para – – 42 pts

6th FIN 203 Otto DAHLBERG NOD – – 49 pts

7th FIN 196 Marko DAHLBERG NOD – – 60 pts

8th NOR 128 Mikael STUEN BEKKEVOLD Open – – 62 pts

9th USA 186 Chuck ALLEN NOD Para – – 74 pts

10th ITA 104 Davide DI MARIA NOD Para – – 85 pts

11th SWE 441 Hans ASKLUND Open – – 86 pts

12th NZL 105 Paul FRANCIS NOD Para – – 93 pts

13th NED 1039 Frank HAVIK Open – – 94 pts

14th GER 5 Christoph TRÖMER NOD – – 102 pts

15th GER 50 Sabine TRÖMER NOD – – 102 pts

Other GBR

24th GBR 842 Bruce HILL Open

54th GBR 1003 Perry STOCK Open

Full results available here . . .