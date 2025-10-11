2.4mR Inclusive Sailing Worlds 2025 – Penultimate day rankings

The third day of racing at the 2.4mR World Championship saw two more races completed.
Overall leader going into the final day is Jeffrey Linton of the USA, with Megan Pascoe of Britain second and Urs Infanger of Switzerland third.
In the NOD Ranking (including NOD Para ) Antonio Squizzato of Italy takes the lead, followed by Otto Dahlberg of Finland in second place and Marko Dahlberg of Finland in third.
After eight races the Provisional Overall Standings are:
1st USA 160 Jeffrey LINTON Open – – 14 pts
2nd GBR 173 Megan PASCOE Open – – 24 pts
3rd SUI 1022 Urs INFANGER Open – – 35 pts
4th NOR 149 Frank HUTH Open – – 40 pts
5th ITA 112 Antonio SQUIZZATO NOD Para – – 42 pts
6th FIN 203 Otto DAHLBERG NOD – – 49 pts
7th FIN 196 Marko DAHLBERG NOD – – 60 pts
8th NOR 128 Mikael STUEN BEKKEVOLD Open – – 62 pts
9th USA 186 Chuck ALLEN NOD Para – – 74 pts
10th ITA 104 Davide DI MARIA NOD Para – – 85 pts
11th SWE 441 Hans ASKLUND Open – – 86 pts
12th NZL 105 Paul FRANCIS NOD Para – – 93 pts
13th NED 1039 Frank HAVIK Open – – 94 pts
14th GER 5 Christoph TRÖMER NOD – – 102 pts
15th GER 50 Sabine TRÖMER NOD – – 102 pts
Other GBR
24th GBR 842 Bruce HILL Open
54th GBR 1003 Perry STOCK Open
