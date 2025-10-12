2.4mR Inclusive Sailing Worlds 2025 – Jeffery Linton of the USA is new Champion,

The Inclusive 2.4mR World Championship 2025 officially concluded Sunday at Fraglia Vela Malcesine, Lake Garda.

Jeffrey Linton of the USA is the new 2.4mR Overall World Champion, maintaining his lead from the very first race.

In second place is Britain’s Megan Pascoe, who finished tied on 17 pts with Linton, and in third after an impressive comeback in the final days, was Urs Infanger of Switzerland.

In the NOD Para category, Italy once again shone with Antonio Squizzato taking first place, followed by Chuck Allen USA and another Italian athlete, Davide Di Maria in third.

A single fleet of 56 competitors raced together from start to finish, completing 10 races thanks to the excellent work of the race committee. All categories — Open, NOD, and NOD Para — competed side by side, embodying the true spirit of inclusion that defines this event.

Master (aged 55 or over – born 1970 or earlier)

• Jeffrey Linton (USA 160) | OPEN

Grand Master (aged 65 or over – born 1960 or earlier)

• Paul Francis (NZL 105) | NOD Para

Youth (under 30 – born 1995 or later)

• Otto Dahlberg (FIN 203) | NOD

First Female Overall

• Megan Pascoe (GBR 173) | OPEN

2.4mR Inclusive Sailing Worlds 2025 – Final (56 entries)

1st USA 160 Jeffrey LINTON Open – – 17 pts

2nd GBR 173 Megan PASCOE Open – – 17 pts

3rd SUI 1022 Urs INFANGER Open – – 36 pts

4th NOR 149 Frank HUTH Open – – 39 pts

5th ITA 112 Antonio SQUIZZATO NOD Para – – 45 pts

6th FIN 203 Otto DAHLBERG NOD – – 60 pts

7th USA 186 Chuck ALLEN NOD Para – – 74 pts

8th ITA 104 Davide DI MARIA NOD Para – – 86 pts

9th NZL 105 Paul FRANCIS NOD Para – – 97 pts

10th GER 5 Christoph TRÖMER NOD – – 108 pts

11th SWE 441 Hans ASKLUND Open – – 108 pts

12th NED 1039 Frank HAVIK Open – – 108 pts

13th GER 50 Sabine TRÖMER NOD – – 109 pts

Full results available here . . .