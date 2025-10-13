Artemis SailGP recruit strategist Julia Gross to new team

Artemis SailGP Team have signed Swedish athlete Julia Gross ahead of their 2026 Season debut.

Gross joins Nathan Outteridge’s fledgling team from Red Bull Italy, where she was a strategist for driver Ruggero Tita.

Most recently she helmed the Swedish Challenge in the Women’s America’s Cup.

Gross is the first Swedish athlete to officially join Artemis, who announced their participation in SailGP at the Rolex Switzerland Sail Grand Prix in September.

The team under the leadership of CEO Iain Percy, multi Olympic medalist and former America’s Cup Skipper, is backed by Torbjörn Törnqvist.

Stockholm-born Gross said that joining Artemis is more than just a contract – it’s a homecoming . . . “Returning to the Artemis Racing family feels special – it’s where my professional journey began, and it’s always felt like home.”

Gross brings serious firepower to the team. Having raced with Red Bull Italy in SailGP, she knows what it takes to compete at the very top.

Gross signing isn’t just a win for Artemis, it’s a statement. With Gross as strategist and Outteridge behind the wheel, Artemis’ 2026 debut is already shaping up to be one of the most exciting line-ups in the league.

Representing Sweden, Artemis SailGP Team is the league’s 13th international team, finalizing the 2026 Season line-up after a competitive global bid process.

The new team will join in SailGP’s sixth season, which begins in January 2026 in Perth, Australia.