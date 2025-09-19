UK Musto Skiff Nationals at Hayling Island SC – Day 2

Day 2 of the Noble Marine UK Musto Skiff Nationals at HISC produced very different sailing conditions and results to match.

Overnight leader Ben Clegg went from hero to zero with a 11 17 -19 scoreline dropping him to 8th. Robert Richardson was another to suffer, a -20 12 7 scoreline dropping him from 2nd to 7th.

Gong the other way it was Andy Tarboton who coped best, moving into the lead after a 1 6 5 score. He is tied on 16 pts with Eddie Bridle who had a 5 4 1.

Completing the new look podium is Sam Barker who also won a race to move into third overall with 22 pts.

Racing continues Saturday and Sunday.

Noble Marine UK Musto Skiff Nationals

– Leaders after 6 races (38 entries)

1st Andy Tarboton 2 -6 2 1 6 5 – – 16 pts

2nd Eddie Bridle -6 2 4 5 4 1 – – 16 pts

3rd Sam Barker 7 4 7 -9 1 3 – – 22 pts

4th Bruce Keen -17 5 5 3 2 12 – – 27 pts

5th Jamie Hilton 4 7 8 4 -9 4 – – 27 pts

6th Euan Hurter 5 8 10 -16 3 2 – – 28 pts

7th Robert Richardson 3 3 3 -20 12 7 – – 28 pts

8th Ben Clegg 1 1 1 11 17 -19 – – 31 pts

9th Danny Boatman -22 15 6 2 10 6 – – 39 pts

10th Graeme Oliver 9 9 9 8 -11 9 – – 44 pts

11th Dan Vincent 10 11 -14 13 14 13 – – 61 pts

12th Dylan Noble 19 -20 16 15 8 11 – – 69 pts

13th David Annan 15 14 -23 12 15 16 – – 72 pts

14th Tom Scott -24 22 12 17 13 14 – – 78 pts

15th Andrew Gould 12 10 -39 23 19 18 – – 82 pts

