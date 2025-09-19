Artemis Racing return to global stage as Sweden enters SailGP for 2026 Season

Sweden sailing team, Artemis Racing, will join the Rolex SailGP Championship’s 2026 Season as Artemis SailGP Team.

Backed by Torbjörn Törnqvist, and under the experienced leadership of CEO Iain Percy, an Olympic double gold medalist who previously served as Artemis Racing’s Team Manager during their America’s Cup campaigns.

Nathan Outteridge is confirmed as driver for Artemis SailGP Team. The Olympic gold medalist drove the Japan SailGP Team to success in Seasons 1 & 2.

Artemis SailGP Team’s full crew will be announced in the coming weeks, and the team will join in SailGP’s sixth season, which begins in January 2026 in Perth, Australia.

SailGP CEO Russell Coutts said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Artemis SailGP Team to the Rolex SailGP Championship. They’re expected to be a real contender from the very first race of the 2026 Season.”

Representing Sweden, Artemis SailGP Team becomes the league’s 13th international team, finalizing the 2026 Season line-up after a competitive global bid process.

SailGP racing returns this weekend, competing for the very first time on the waters of Lake Geneva.

The Rolex Switzerland Sail Grand Prix will unfold over two days of racing, Saturday/Sunday, September 20-21, 2025, beginning at 3.30 p.m. CEST.