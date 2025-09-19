Rolex Switzerland Geneva GP – SailGP fleet tackle first freshwater venue circuit

The Rolex Switzerland Sail Grand Prix | Geneva will take place starting Saturday at 2.30pm BST on Lake Geneva.

All twelve national teams were on the water Friday, getting in essential practice laps in the only freshwater venue of the season. This is looking like a weekend of tactical, light-air racing in the low-density freshwater lake.

All the teams are now fitted with the new light-air T-Foils and rudders package, and with the big rig mainsails everyone will be hoping that they cope better in these potential non-foiling conditions.

Slingsby said of the new configuration, “Honestly I was so impressed with the new foil package. It’s going to bring the windspeed needed to foil down, while the maneuverability of the boat will go up. The boat performed the best it’s ever performed in those conditions.”

Heading into the weekend, New Zealand’s Black Foils top the overall standings with 70 points, while Emirates GBR sit second with 68. BONDS Flying Roos are in third with 67 points and Spain in fourth with 64 points.

The Rolex Switzerland Sail Grand Prix | Geneva is another sell-out event, so it is essential for the reputation of the SailGP format that a full event is managed in what could be tricky conditions.

The inaugural Rolex Switzerland Sail Grand Prix takes place September 20-21, on Lake Geneva. Full results will be available here.

Related Post . . .

Artemis Racing return to global stage as Sweden enters SailGP for 2026 Season