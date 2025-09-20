Andrew Mills wins 2025 OK Dinghy World Championship

Britain’s Andrew Mills won the 2025 OK Dinghy world championship after an epic week of racing on Lake Garda.

With only one race possible on the final day, the result was academic to Mills, who was already discarding a second, leaving him with 7 race wins and a 2nd for his event score.

Nick Craig, also from Britain, finished third in the race to take silver while Sweden’s Niklas Edler took second, to take bronze.

The final race was won by Britain’s Matt Howard putting him 5th overall, one point behind Charlie Cumbley, with Ben Flower in sixth.

The 2026 World Championship heads back to Denmark for the first time in 14 years. Another big fleet is expected in the home of the largest OK Dinghy country in the world and where the boat originated.

2025 OK Dinghy World Championship

– Final Leaders (212 entries)

1st GBR Andrew Mills – – 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 -8 – –9 pts

2nd GBR Nick Craig – -1 1 -3 1 3 1 2 2 3 – – 14 pts

3rd SWE Niklas Edler – – 2 1 6 1 2 -7 3 4 2 – – 21 pts

4th GBR Charlie Cumbley – – 2 3 1 1 4 3 -20 6 4 – – 24 pts

5th GBR Matthew Howard – – 5 2 2 6 1 1 -13 7 1 – – 25 pts

6th GBR Ben Flower – – 1 3 7 2 3 2 6 9 -72 – – 33 pts

7th DEN Bo Petersen – – 5 2 2 3 1 7 14 3 -40 – – 37 pts

8th GER Stefan Hoffmann – – 4 6 1 7 5 2 -39 5 11 – – 41 pts

9th GER Ulli Kurfeld – – 3 6 15 4 2 3 5 8 -52 – – 46 pts

10th GER André Budzien – – 2 3 2 3 5 2 15 -72 – – 52 pts

Full results available here . . .