La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec – Rookie Hugo Cardon wins Leg 2

Hugo Cardon of France has won leg 2 of La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec . . . At the same time, he was the first Rookie to cross the finish line to claim the Beneteau Rookie Trophy.

Cardon crossed the finish line in Vigo Friday at 9:14:29 PM French time, in 4 days, 2 hours, 14 minutes, 29 seconds to complete the 569.14 nautical miles at an average speed of 4.89 knots. He is the first Rookie to win a leg of the La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec.

Alexis Loison (Groupe Reel) of France crossed the finish line in Morlaix Bay in 2nd position 13 minutes and 28 seconds after Hugo Cardon. Third was Charlotte Yven (Skipper Macif 2023).

Loison retains his first place in the overall race classification.

British skipper Oliver Hill finished in 12th position, 1 hour 26 minutes 49 seconds after Hugo Cardon, to win the Vivi Trophy for first non-French skipper.

Ireland’s Tom Dolan (Kingspan) finished 25th.

Britain’s Ellie Driver (Women’s Engineering Society) finished 28th.