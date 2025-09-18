UK Musto Skiff Nationals at Hayling Island SC – Day 1

First day of the 2025 Noble Marine UK Musto Skiff Nationals at Hayling Island SC.

Ben Clegg made the most of the fresh conditions, taking a clean sweep of the first three races to jump to a six point lead.

Robert Richardson took a brace of third place finishes to finish the day in second, with Andy Tarboton 2 3 2, in third and Eddie Bridle 6 2 4 fourth.

Some eleven competitors decided to sit the first day out, and four or five pulled out on course, Friday looks to be more obliging.

This year’s championship has drawn 38 entries, including strong international representation: four boats from South Africa, one from Armenia and one from France.

Noble Marine UK Musto Skiff Nationals

– Leaders after 3 races (38 entries)

1st Ben Clegg – – 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd Robert Richardson – – 3 3 3 – – 9 pts

3rd Andy Tarboton – – 2 6 2 – – 10 pts

4th Eddie Bridle – – 6 2 4 – – 12 pts

5th Sam Barker – – 7 4 7 – – 18 pts

6th Jamie Hilton – – 4 7 8 – – 19 pts

7th Euan Hurter – – 5 8 10 – – 23 pts

8th Bruce Keen – – 17 5 5 – – 27 pts

9th Graeme Oliver – – 9 9 9 – – 27 pts

10th Dan Vincent – – 10 11 14 – – 35 pts

11th Danny Boatman – – 22 15 6 – – 43 pts

12th Brennan Robinson – – 8 24 11 – – 43 pts

13th Gareth Davies – – 18 13 13 – – 44 pts

14th Alexandre Emanuel – – 20 12 18 – – 50 pts

15th Dave Poston – – 14 23 15 – – 52 pts

Full results available here . . .