UK Musto Skiff Nationals at Hayling Island SC – Day 1

First day of the 2025 Noble Marine UK Musto Skiff Nationals at Hayling Island SC.
Ben Clegg made the most of the fresh conditions, taking a clean sweep of the first three races to jump to a six point lead.
Robert Richardson took a brace of third place finishes to finish the day in second, with Andy Tarboton 2 3 2, in third and Eddie Bridle 6 2 4 fourth.
Some eleven competitors decided to sit the first day out, and four or five pulled out on course, Friday looks to be more obliging.
This year’s championship has drawn 38 entries, including strong international representation: four boats from South Africa, one from Armenia and one from France.
Noble Marine UK Musto Skiff Nationals
– Leaders after 3 races (38 entries)
1st Ben Clegg – – 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd Robert Richardson – – 3 3 3 – – 9 pts
3rd Andy Tarboton – – 2 6 2 – – 10 pts
4th Eddie Bridle – – 6 2 4 – – 12 pts
5th Sam Barker – – 7 4 7 – – 18 pts
6th Jamie Hilton – – 4 7 8 – – 19 pts
7th Euan Hurter – – 5 8 10 – – 23 pts
8th Bruce Keen – – 17 5 5 – – 27 pts
9th Graeme Oliver – – 9 9 9 – – 27 pts
10th Dan Vincent – – 10 11 14 – – 35 pts
11th Danny Boatman – – 22 15 6 – – 43 pts
12th Brennan Robinson – – 8 24 11 – – 43 pts
13th Gareth Davies – – 18 13 13 – – 44 pts
14th Alexandre Emanuel – – 20 12 18 – – 50 pts
15th Dave Poston – – 14 23 15 – – 52 pts