Dutch Water Week Day 2 – Olympic Class Sailing Grand Slam Pilot Final

Day 2 of the Olympic Classes Sailing Grand Slam Pilot Final, the event is also a live testing ground for new race formats and scoring systems.

Different fleets are trialling different approaches: the men’s ILCA 7 class and the iQFOil class aresailing under a high-points system where only top three finishes score, while the women’s ILCA 6 fleet uses a traditional low-points format.

Leaders are after day 2:

ILCA 7 Men – Michael BECKETT GBR

ILCA 6 WOMEN – Eve MCMAHON IRL

IQFOIL MEN – Johan SØE DEN

In addition, all fleets are racing on the experimental Course X, where both the start and finish are mid-course — an America’s Cup–inspired layout designed to keep the fleet compact and the action visible, with frequent mark-roundings and short, high-intensity legs.

Friday 19 September: final day at Marina Muiderzand, with more races to follow at the city-centre Weerwater lake. Each class winner in Almere will receive €1,500 with titles awarded to the overall Sailing Grand Slam champions

ILCA 7 Men – After 6 races (10 entries) High-point

1st GBR Michael BECKETT – – 3 3 0 3 1 3 – – 13 Pts

2nd HKG Nicholas HALLIDAY – – 1 1 3 0 0 0 – – 5 Pts

3rd NED Duko BOS – – 0 2 1 1 0 1 – – 5 Pts

4th ITA Lorenzo CHIAVARINI – – 0 0 0 0 3 0 – – 3 Pts

5th IRL Ewan MCMAHON – – 0 0 0 0 0 2 – – 2 Pts

5th ARG Francisco GUARAGNA – – 0 0 0 0 2 0 – – 2 Pts

5th FIN Nooa LAUKKANEN – – 0 0 0 2 0 0 – – 2 Pts

5th IRL 222017 finn LYNCH – – 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 Pts

5th NED Willem WIERSEMA – – 2 0 0 0 0 0 – – 2 Pts

10th TUR Yigit Yalcin CITAK – – 0 0 0 0 0 0 – – 0 Pts

ILCA 6 WOMEN – After 6 races (10 entries) lOW-point

1st IRL Eve MCMAHON – – 1 5 2 7 2 1 – – 18 pts

2nd NED Maxime VAN DE WERKEN – – 2 9 8 1 1 3 – – 24 pts

3rd CAN Clara GRAVELY – – 7 2 6 4 5 2 – – 26 pts

4th NOR Line Flem HØST – – 3 7 7 2 3 5 – – 27 pts

5th POL Agata BARWINSKA – – 5 1 1 5 9 7 – – 28 pts

6th NED Roos WIND – – 6 3 9 3 6 4 – – 31 pts

7th AUS Zoe THOMSON – – 4 6 4 9 4 6 – – 33 pts

8th SUI Anja VON ALLMEN – – 8 4 5 6 7 8 – – 38 pts

9th ROU Ebru BOLAT – – 9 8 3 8 8 9 – – 45 pts

IQFOIL MEN – After 10 races (10 entries) High-point

1st DEN Johan SØE – – 2 1 3 3 2 3 3 3 2 1 – – 23 Pts

2nd ESP Nacho BALTASAR – – 3 3 0 2 3 2 0 0 3 3 – – 19 Pts

3rd NED Kiran BADLOE – – 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 5 – – 3 Pts

4th FRA Louis PIGNOLET – – 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 – – 4 Pts

5th NED Joost VINK – – 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 – – 3 Pts

6th FRA Clément BOURGEOIS – – 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 – – 3 Pts

7th ISR Yoav OMER – – 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 – – 2 Pts

8th NED Max CASTELEIN – – 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 – – 1 Pts

9th ISR Tomer VARDIMON – – 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – – 0 Pts

10th FRA TOM ARNOUX – – 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – – 0 1 Pts