OK Dinghy Worlds – Andrew Mills edges closer to 2025 Title

First day of the Final Series and event leader Andrew Mills continued on his way to the 2025 OK World Title with two more race wins.

Defending champion Nick Craig will not be giving up until the final race is run, and added a couple of second place finishes to push it all the way in Fridays final showdown.

Canada’s Niklas Edler (3, 4) moved above Britain’s Charlie Cumbley (-20, 6) to claim the third podium place by one point, with Denmark’s Bo Petersen ((-14, 3) also coming into the picture for the final two races.

2025 OK Dinghy World Championship

– Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (212 entries)

1st GBR Andrew Mills – – 1 1 1 -2 1 1 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd GBR Nick Craig – -1 1 -3 1 3 1 2 2 – – 11 pts

5th CAN Niklas Edler – – 2 1 6 1 2 -7 3 4 – – 19 pts

3rd GBR Charlie Cumbley – – 2 3 1 1 4 3 -20 6 – – 20 pts

8th DEN Bo Petersen – – 5 2 2 3 1 7 -14 3 – – 23 pts

6th GBR Matthew Howard – – 5 2 2 6 1 1 -13 7 – – 24 pts

4th GBR Baabii’O Flower – – 1 3 7 2 3 2 6 -9 – – 24 pts

9th GER Stefan Hoffmann – – 4 6 1 7 5 2 -39 5 – – 30 pts

10th GER Ulli Kurfeld – – 3 6 -15 4 2 3 5 8 – – 31 pts