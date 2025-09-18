La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec Leg 2 – Charlotte Yven leads final stage

Charlotte Yven holds a slim lead over rookie skipper Hugo Cardon in the final stage of the La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec Leg 2

The two leaders, who hedged their bets with a course down the middle, enjoy a cushion of more than seven miles to the chasing bunch, which includes overall La Solitaire du Figaro leader Alexis Loison – in ninth place.

The leaders have around 67nm to the finish in Vigo. but are sailing very slowly, 1 to 2 knots at 23:00 HRS.

A pattern of wind filled in from the east to power the eastern group towards the north-western tip of Spain, meaning the group that hitched their fortunes to the line of breeze out west faced a double challenge – longer route, less breeze.

That group includes Ireland’s Tom Dolan who headed west in search of a line of wind that was forecast to try and recover some distance. The gamble did not pay-off and he is now back in 33rd place

Leading positions at 23:00 hrs Thu 18 Sep

1st Charlotte Yven – Skipper Macif 2023 FRA

2nd Hugo Cardon – Sarth’Atlatique FRA

3rd Tom Goron – Group Dubreuil FRA

4th Victor Le Pape – Region Bretagne-CMB Espoir

5th Arno Biston – Aeticle.1 FRA

6th Thomas De Dinechin – Almond For Pure Ocean

And:

9th Alexis Loison – Groupe REEL (Leg 1 winner)

25th Ellie Driver – Women’s Engineering Society GBR

31st Tom Dolan – Kingspan IRL