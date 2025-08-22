Astral Azure 2000 Class Nationals at Hayling Island – Pascoe’s runaway win

Ben and Sam Pascoe of Castle Cove SC are the 2000 Class 2025 National Champions, counting a clean-sweep of eight race wins.

Second place went to Simon and Katie Horsfield of Thorney Island SC who won the first two races before the Pascoes hit their stride.

In third were Paul Cullen and Fresh Abenstern of Bough Beech SC.

2000 Class 2025 National Championship

Final after 10 races (58 entries)

1st 2190 Benjamin Pascoe / Sam Pascoe – – 8 pts

2nd 2203 Simon Horsfield / Katie Horsfield – – 17 pts

3rd 2321 Paul Cullen / Fresh Abenstern – – 36 pts

4th 22667 Ed Conellan / Andrew Connellan – – 47 pts

5th 2193 Jonathan Ching / Louisa Ching – – 48 pts

6th 22713 Peter Vincent / Sophie Bentley – – 51 pts

7th 2013 Archie Munro-Price / Merrin Attridge – – 69 pts

8th 2322 Jonathan Bailey / Matthew Bailey – – 81 pts

9th 21794 Jeremy Stephens / Rebecca Bradley – – 81 pts

10th 22698 Oliver Thompson / Elliott Thompson – – 82 pts

Full results available here . . .