Dolan Takes Second in pre Solitaire du Figaro warm-up

Tom Dolan takes Second in Fig’Armor Warm-Up as final preparation for Solitaire du Figaro.

Irish offshore sailor Tom Dolan has taken second place in the Fig’Armor, his final warm-up race before defending his historic title in the 2025 Solitaire du Figaro, which begins on 7 September.

Racing alongside French sailor Gaston Morvan aboard his Figaro 3 Kingspan, Dolan demonstrated sharp form completing the race in one day, 21 hours and 3 minutes.

The race which started Wednesday morning from Lorient completed a 200 nautical mile course.

Backed by Kingspan, his long-term partner in sustainable high-performance, Dolan now shifts focus to the final preparations ahead of his return to solo racing’s toughest proving ground.

In 2024, Dolan made history by becoming the first non-French sailor to win the Solitaire du Figaro,