Charlie Dalin wins the 2024 Vendée Globe Race

Charlie Dalin, the French skipper of MACIF Santé Prévoyance crossed the Vendée Globe finish line this Tuesday morning at 07:24 UTC to take victory.

By winning in an incredible time of 64 days, 19 hours, 22 minutes and 49 seconds, Dalin has smashed the previous record set in 2016 by Armel Le Cléac’h (74 days and 3 hours) by an incredible 9 days, 8 hours, 12 minutes and 57 seconds!

Dalin covered theoretical course of 23 905 miles at an average speed of 15.37 knots.

He covered an actual course of 27 668 miles at an average speed of 17.79 knots.

The 40-year-old skipper, who grew up in Le Havre in the north of France, has achieved the pinnacle result of his career after finishing a close second in 2020-2021.

Dalin will have to wait for the tide to rise early this afternoon before ascending the legendary Les Sables d’Olonne channel, to step on to land for the first time since leaving Les Sables d’Olonne on start day, Sunday 10 November.