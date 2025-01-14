Etchells Worlds – Taylor, Mayo and Lamb are 2025 Etchells World Champions

Graeme Taylor, James Mayo and Ben Lamb sailing AUS1486 (5, -27) confirmed their 2025 Etchells World Championship victory.

There was no change to the leading places after two final day races.

John Dane III, Eric Doyle and Bill Hardesty USA1473 (3, -36) took the second podium place, and AUS1518 of Jeanne-Claude Strong with Seve Jarvin, Max Jameson and Sam Newton (7, 10) retained third place.

The first race a win for AUS 1466 of Peter Merrington, the second a win for USA1494 of Andy Beadsworth.

2025 Etchells World Championship – Final Leaders after 9 races (46 entries)

1st AUS 1486 Graeme TAYLOR – – 29 pts

2nd USA 1473 John DANE III – – 38 pts

3rd AUS 1518 Jeanne-Claude STRONG – – 43 pts

4th USA 1514 Austin SPERRY – – 48 pts

5th USA 1519 Scott KAUFMAN – – 54 pts

6th AUS 1478 John BERTRAND – – 54 pts

7th USA 1494 Andy BEADSWORTH – – 55 pts

8th AUS 1484 Jack ABBOTT – – 56 pts

9th HKG 1482 Mark THORNBURROW – – 58 pts

10th AUS 1466 Peter MERRINGTON – – 65 pts

Full results available here . . .