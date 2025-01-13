Vendee Globe – Race Leader Charlie Dalin forecast to cross the finish early Tuesday morning

Charlie Dalin, skipper of MACIF Santé Prévoyance, is on the cusp of victory, counting down the final 150 miles to the Les Sables d’Olonne finish line.

Dalin is forecast to cross the finish between 04:30hrs and 08:30hrs UTC Tuesday morning, 14 January 2025.

His nearest rival Yoann Richomme (PAPREC-ARKÉA), is 92 miles behind at 22:05 hrs Monday.

For Dalin it will be a long awaited, very hard earned victory, coming almost four years after he crossed the finish line of the 2020-21 race first, but lost out to Yannick Bestaven who had a time compensation for time lost helping in the search for Kevin Escoffier.

Latest ETA for the leading Vendée Globe Race competitors:

Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé Prévoyance): January 14, between 5.00 AM and 7.30 AM

⁠Yoann Richomme (PAPREC ARKÉA): January 14, between 4 PM and 9 PM

Sébastien Simon (GROUPE DUBREUIL): Between January 16 and 17 midday

Jérémie Beyou (Charal): Between January 23 and 25

Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE): Between January 23 and 25

Paul Meilhat (Biotherm): Between January 23 and 25

Nicolas Lunven (HOLCIM – PRB): Between January 23 and 25

Thomas Ruyant (VULNERABLE): Between January 23 and 25

Boris Herrmann (Malizia – SeaExplorer): Between January 23 and 25

Justine Mettraux (Teamwork – Team SNEF): Between January 23 and 25

Clarisse Crémer (L’Occitane en Provence): Between January 25 and 27

Benjamin Dutreux (GUYOT environnement – Water Family): Between January 25 and 27

Samantha Davies (Initiatives-Cœur): Between January 25 and 27