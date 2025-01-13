Selden Sailjuice Series – Jono and Freddie Pank win the GJW Direct 49th Bloody Mary

Firefly sailors Jono Pank and son Freddie won the 2025 GJW Direct Bloody Mary pursuit race, the fifth leg of the 2024/25 Selden Sailjuice Series.

Second place was Tom Gillard and Rachel Gray in a Scorpion, and in third was Jamie Stewart, Ben and Dicken Palmer in their Thames A Rater.

The 49th running of the Bloody Mary held at Queen Mary Sailing Club on Saturday 11 January attracted 99 entrie accompanied by sailors representing 39 boat classes from 52 sailing clubs.

The race held in an icy-dry north westerly force 0-1, with the sun making a welcome appearance throughout the race, competitors wrapping up for the conditions.

2025 GJW Direct Bloody Mary – Final Leaders (99 entries)

1st Firefly Jono PANK and Freddie PANK – Castle Cove SC – – 1 pts

2nd Scorpion Tom GILLARD and Rach GRAY – Sheffield Vikings SC – – 2 pts

3rd Thames A Rater Jamie STEWART, Ben And Dicken PALMER and MACLEAN – Thames SC – – 3 pts

4th RS Aero 9 Ben FLOWER – Paignton SC – – 4 pts

5th Solo Ben MCGRANE – Netley SC – – 5 pts

6th National 12 Graham CAMM and Blue CAMM – Burghfield SC – – 6 pts

7th British Moth James CLANCY – Desborough SC – – 7 pts

8th Firefly Angus COOK and Sally WAKEFIELD – Castaways – – 8 pts

9th Enterprise Richard GRAY and Jon DYAS – Queen Mary SC – – 9 pts

10th Albacore Cameron MOSS and Darrol MOSS – Lyme Regis SC – – 10 pts

11th 2.4 mR Megan PASCOE – Frensham Pond SC – – 11 pts

12th Firefly Ben NICOLL and Charlie FISHER – West Oxfordshire SC – – 12 pts

13th ILCA 7 Guy NOBLE – Queen Mary SC – – 13 pts

14th Firefly James MCEWEN and Jo MCEWEN – Royal Lymington YC – – 14 pts

15th Phantom Mark ADDISON – Upper Thames SC – – 15 pts

16th ILCA 7 Rafael MATARAZZO – Queen Mary SC – – 16 pts

17th ILCA 7 Hugo HARDY – Snowflakes – – 17 pts

18th ILCA 7 Neil PETERS – Queen Mary SC – – 18 pts

19th Norfolk Punt Hardchine Edward CLIFFORD and Alex STANDLEY – Norfolk Broads YC – – 19 pts

20th Enterprise Paul YOUNG and Sophie FORBES – Midland SC – – 20 pts

Full results available Here . . .