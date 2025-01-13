Selden Sailjuice Series – Jono and Freddie Pank win the GJW Direct 49th Bloody Mary

Firefly sailors Jono Pank and son Freddie won the 2025 GJW Direct Bloody Mary pursuit race, the fifth leg of the 2024/25 Selden Sailjuice Series.
Second place was Tom Gillard and Rachel Gray in a Scorpion, and in third was Jamie Stewart, Ben and Dicken Palmer in their Thames A Rater.
The 49th running of the Bloody Mary held at Queen Mary Sailing Club on Saturday 11 January attracted 99 entrie accompanied by sailors representing 39 boat classes from 52 sailing clubs.
The race held in an icy-dry north westerly force 0-1, with the sun making a welcome appearance throughout the race, competitors wrapping up for the conditions.
2025 GJW Direct Bloody Mary – Final Leaders (99 entries)
1st Firefly Jono PANK and Freddie PANK – Castle Cove SC – – 1 pts
2nd Scorpion Tom GILLARD and Rach GRAY – Sheffield Vikings SC – – 2 pts
3rd Thames A Rater Jamie STEWART, Ben And Dicken PALMER and MACLEAN – Thames SC – – 3 pts
4th RS Aero 9 Ben FLOWER – Paignton SC – – 4 pts
5th Solo Ben MCGRANE – Netley SC – – 5 pts
6th National 12 Graham CAMM and Blue CAMM – Burghfield SC – – 6 pts
7th British Moth James CLANCY – Desborough SC – – 7 pts
8th Firefly Angus COOK and Sally WAKEFIELD – Castaways – – 8 pts
9th Enterprise Richard GRAY and Jon DYAS – Queen Mary SC – – 9 pts
10th Albacore Cameron MOSS and Darrol MOSS – Lyme Regis SC – – 10 pts
11th 2.4 mR Megan PASCOE – Frensham Pond SC – – 11 pts
12th Firefly Ben NICOLL and Charlie FISHER – West Oxfordshire SC – – 12 pts
13th ILCA 7 Guy NOBLE – Queen Mary SC – – 13 pts
14th Firefly James MCEWEN and Jo MCEWEN – Royal Lymington YC – – 14 pts
15th Phantom Mark ADDISON – Upper Thames SC – – 15 pts
16th ILCA 7 Rafael MATARAZZO – Queen Mary SC – – 16 pts
17th ILCA 7 Hugo HARDY – Snowflakes – – 17 pts
18th ILCA 7 Neil PETERS – Queen Mary SC – – 18 pts
19th Norfolk Punt Hardchine Edward CLIFFORD and Alex STANDLEY – Norfolk Broads YC – – 19 pts
20th Enterprise Paul YOUNG and Sophie FORBES – Midland SC – – 20 pts