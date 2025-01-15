Yoann Richomme finishes 2nd in his first participation in the Vendée Globe

Yoann Richomme the PAPREC ARKÉA skipper completed his first solo round the world race Wedsnesday morning at 06:12 UTC.

Richomme took a superb second place after 65 days, 18 hours and 10 minutes at sea.

He was 22h 47min 13s behind race winner Charlie Dalin of MACIF Santé Prévoyance who crossed the Vendée Globe finish line Tuesday morning at 07:24 UTC.

Arrival time (UTC) – Wednesday 15 January 2025 at 06:12

Yoann Richomme covered theoretical course of 23 906 miles, average speed of 15.15 knots.

Yoann Richomme covered an actual course of 28 326 miles, average speed of 17.95 knots.

Next to finish ETA:

Sébastien Simon (GROUPE DUBREUIL): 17 January 2025 between 6h00 and 13h00.

Jérémie Beyou (Charal): 24 January 2025

Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE): 24 January 2025

Paul Meilhat (Biotherm): 25 January 2025

Nicolas Lunven (HOLCIM – PRB): 25 January 2025

Justine Mettraux (Teamwork – Team SNEF): 25 January 2025

Thomas Ruyant (VULNERABLE): 25 January 2025

Boris Herrmann (Malizia – SeaExplorer): 25 January 2025