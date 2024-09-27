Rain, no wind and day 3 of 5.5 Metre French Open in Cannes

The Cannes brochure needs an update – rain and no wind and day 3 of 5.5 Metre French Open.

It was a very different day in Cannes, one that was certainly not as described in the brochure. The third day of the 5.5 Metre French Open at the Regates Royales was a wash out with incessant rain showers and no stable wind all day.

It was a lost sailing day, but not wasted time.

Despite the disappointment, the joviality and camaraderie in the fleet was excellent, everyone enjoying the extra time to chat, watch the AC races and enjoy each other’s company.

The 2024 5.5 Metre French Open concludes on Friday with two races scheduled.

The forecast is for moderate to fruity onshore winds, with a southerly swell and sunshine, so should be a great end to a challenging week in Cannes.

5.5 Metre French Open – Results after 2 races

1st Beta Crucis (AUS 63) Martin CROSS – 2 pts

2nd Otto (NOR 68) Bent Christian WILHELMSEN – 4 pts

3rd Skylla V (SUI 217) Andre BERNHEIM – 6 pts

4th Ali Baba (GER 125) Wolf-Eberhard RICHTER – 8 pts

5th Singora (GER 37) Hans KOSTER – 10 pts

6th Ali Baba in black (GER 84) Andreas HAUBOLD – 12 pts