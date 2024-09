Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Final – Four-race weekend schedule set for Ineos Britannia and Luna Rossa

The Louis Vuitton Cup 2024 Challenger Final continues with this weekend’s four-race schedule in Barcelona.

After a tit-for-tat opening day, the British and Italian America’s Cup team are tied on one point each. We can expect that to change, but will we see a dominant team emerge?

Saturday 28 Sept:

Race 3 – Ineos Britannia v Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team

Race 4 – Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team v Ineos Britannia

Sunday 27 Sept:

Race 5 – Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team v Ineos Britannia

Race 6 – Ineos Britannia v Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team



Barcelona Weather Forecast Saturday 28 Sept:

Wind – Southerly 6 – 11 knots. Gusts up to 17 knots.

Sea State – Easterly 0.7m at 4 sec period

Temp – 20 deg C Sunny

Provisional Forecast for Sunday is for lighter wind/sea conditions.

Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Final Winner is the first team to score 7 points.